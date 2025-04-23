Samsung Galaxy S25 FE still on for this year, but one leak curbs our excitement
This is an odd choice
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE looks set to launch this year.
But there's one rumoured spec which is dampening the celebrations.
If you're a fan of Android phones, you'll be all too aware of the rising prices in that industry. It's no secret – the top picks can often run you in excess of £1,000 these days, which is no small change.
That's where cheaper alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE can really shine. Designed to offer a lot of the premium experience with a few concessions to drop the price tag, these mid range devices have really caught on in recent years.
Now, focus of Samsung fans is firmly on the expected update in that realm – the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. A new report suggests there is good and bad news to unpack on that front.
Let's kick off with the good news – it looks like it's still coming! The folks over at Android Authority have published a report looking at some code relating to the handset, which gives information about its processor, among other things.
That's actually the bad news, though – the report suggests that the processor will be unchanged from the previous model. The Exynos 2400e chip was found in the S24 FE, and this code suggests it will appear again this time out.
Personally, I think that's a real shame. If we're being honest, the differences between different generations of handsets can be relatively minute at the best of times.
Often, brands are taking a very similar design ethos and changing a few pieces here or there to change it from the last model. That's something we've all come to accept, but a new chip is a base-level expectation for many.
Still, it's not hard to see why the brand may opt to keep things the same. While we in the tech world will look at things on a much more granular level, most consumers wont even bat an eyelid at the spec sheet.
For now, we'll just have to wait and see what is released, but if this report proves true, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might be an even more appealing prospect in a few months time.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
