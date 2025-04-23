Samsung Galaxy S25 FE still on for this year, but one leak curbs our excitement

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE looks set to launch this year. But there's one rumoured spec which is dampening the celebrations.

If you're a fan of Android phones, you'll be all too aware of the rising prices in that industry. It's no secret – the top picks can often run you in excess of £1,000 these days, which is no small change.

That's where cheaper alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE can really shine. Designed to offer a lot of the premium experience with a few concessions to drop the price tag, these mid range devices have really caught on in recent years.

Now, focus of Samsung fans is firmly on the expected update in that realm – the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. A new report suggests there is good and bad news to unpack on that front.

Let's kick off with the good news – it looks like it's still coming! The folks over at Android Authority have published a report looking at some code relating to the handset, which gives information about its processor, among other things.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

That's actually the bad news, though – the report suggests that the processor will be unchanged from the previous model. The Exynos 2400e chip was found in the S24 FE, and this code suggests it will appear again this time out.

Personally, I think that's a real shame. If we're being honest, the differences between different generations of handsets can be relatively minute at the best of times.

Often, brands are taking a very similar design ethos and changing a few pieces here or there to change it from the last model. That's something we've all come to accept, but a new chip is a base-level expectation for many.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it's not hard to see why the brand may opt to keep things the same. While we in the tech world will look at things on a much more granular level, most consumers wont even bat an eyelid at the spec sheet.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what is released, but if this report proves true, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might be an even more appealing prospect in a few months time.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deals $18.06 View $649.99 $499.99 View $649.99 $499.99 View Deal ends Mon, May 5, 2025 Show more