Samsung could ditch a much-loved Galaxy S26 model next year

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might eclipse another model next year. It could signal the death of the S25 Plus.

It's a busy time for Samsung right now. After unveiling its flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 range earlier in the year, the brand has now come to market with something new and innovative.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at that same launch, and was finally unveiled earlier this week. That marks the first mainstream appearance of the slim phone trend, which looks set to dominate the market this year.

Now, a new report suggests that the arrival of the Edge could mean the death of another popular handset in the brand's range. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is the latest version of the brand's larger base model – and it could be the last one ever.

That's because – from the Galaxy S26 range expected next year – the brand is said to be replacing the Plus variant with the Edge variant. That shouldn't come as too much surprise, either. The Plus has often been a lower-selling variant compared to its base model and Ultra stablemates.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

According to the report from The Elec, the brand targeted 37.7 million shipments this year, with 17.4 million accounted for by the S25 Ultra and 13.6 million for the base model. The Plus model was only expected to sell 6.7 million units, which is considerably lower.

Can the new slim and light Edge model be a better performer? Well it's too early to say. The current model is expected to only be made in limited quantities, but its said that the brand is moulding its next-gen strategy around how well it sells.

Regardless, it's an interesting move. I'm the first to say I don't entirely understand the slim phone trend, but it's nice to see a brand looking to do something innovative with its offering.

With around six or seven months before we'd expect a new launch to happen, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for more details over the coming months.