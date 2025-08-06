There's one Pixel 10 that might not be coming as soon as Google hoped

Quick Summary There could be a delay to the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with availability from 9 October. This is said to be because of "supply chain problems".

Google will unveil the new Pixel 10 family of phones on 20 August 2025, but it looks like there's a bump in the road: while all the new models will be unveiled at the Made by Google event, it seems that one model won't be available until a later date.

Reportedly down to "supply chain problems" (according to WinFuture), the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be delayed and won't be available until 9 October. That will, apparently, also apply to the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

The remaining devices - the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL - will be on shelves from 28 August, with pre-orders opening up on the day of the event. It's currently expected there won’t be any major price changes to devices, based on previous leaks.

What is Google launching on 20 August?

Google will have a bumper selection of hardware to unveil at its August event, not only refreshing its phone models, but also putting out a new Pixel Watch and Buds in the A-Series. It's also been suggested that the current Pixel Buds Pro 2 could be launching in the Moonstone colour that Google is using.

The design of the new phones doesn't appear to differ much from the existing Pixel 9 equivalents, but it's expected that there will be new Tensor G5 hardware powering them, while there could a significant addition when it comes to charging, in the form of Qi2 wireless charging.

While Apple has offered MagSafe since iPhone 12, the world of Android has been slow to respond, despite the Qi2 standard making it possible. So far, only one Android phone offers the tech (without using a case) and that's the HMD Skyline. If Google moves to support Qi2 itself, that could mark a significant step change for Android phones.

Google is expected to add a number of software features to its new devices, leaning heavily on Gemini to power new skills and keep on the front foot in the AI wars. Those looking for a boosted camera experience might be disappointed, with few reported changes to the hardware being used.

While pretty much everything has leaked, we're now only a couple of weeks away from the launch of Google's new hardware, and we'll be bringing you all the details, as they happen, on launch day.