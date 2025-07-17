Google Pixel 10 launch confirmed – the invite is in for the biggest Pixel event of the year
Expect new Pixel phones, watches, buds and more
Quick Summary
The next Made by Google event has been confirmed.
Taking place on 20 August, it will play host to the launch of Google's new "Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more".
Google has announced the date, time and location for its next big launch event.
It's expected to unveil the Pixel 10 family of phones, Pixel Watch 4, new buds and plenty more besides during a Made by Google presentation in New York on Wednesday 20 August 2025. The show will kick off at 1pm ET local time (6pm BST in the UK).
In an invite to US press, it confirmed that the event will include "the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more". We might therefore see new Nest devices and an update on Gemini's use in actual products.
It'll almost certainly be streamed online as well as hosted in person (as is traditional).
Of course, there might not be that many surprises by the time 20 August rolls around considering the amount of leaks we've had on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in recent times.
The latter popped up in a recent report claiming it's going to be very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, at least externally. And we've seen alleged prices for every one of the handsets, which are thought to be nigh-on the same as the current models.
We also brought you news on a battery upgrade to the Google Pixel Watch 4 yesterday.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
However, there have been few leaks on the next Pixel Buds – could they be a replacement for the Pixel Buds Pro 2?
We'll likely find out more over the next few weeks as the event nears, and all will be revealed in little over a month anyway.
Make sure you come back to T3 often to find out the latest. We'll also be covering the Made by Google event live as it happens, to keep you up to date.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.