Google Pixel 10 launch confirmed – the invite is in for the biggest Pixel event of the year

Quick Summary The next Made by Google event has been confirmed. Taking place on 20 August, it will play host to the launch of Google's new "Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more".

Google has announced the date, time and location for its next big launch event.

It's expected to unveil the Pixel 10 family of phones, Pixel Watch 4, new buds and plenty more besides during a Made by Google presentation in New York on Wednesday 20 August 2025. The show will kick off at 1pm ET local time (6pm BST in the UK).

In an invite to US press, it confirmed that the event will include "the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more". We might therefore see new Nest devices and an update on Gemini's use in actual products.

It'll almost certainly be streamed online as well as hosted in person (as is traditional).

Of course, there might not be that many surprises by the time 20 August rolls around considering the amount of leaks we've had on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in recent times.

The latter popped up in a recent report claiming it's going to be very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, at least externally. And we've seen alleged prices for every one of the handsets, which are thought to be nigh-on the same as the current models.

We also brought you news on a battery upgrade to the Google Pixel Watch 4 yesterday.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, there have been few leaks on the next Pixel Buds – could they be a replacement for the Pixel Buds Pro 2?

We'll likely find out more over the next few weeks as the event nears, and all will be revealed in little over a month anyway.

Make sure you come back to T3 often to find out the latest. We'll also be covering the Made by Google event live as it happens, to keep you up to date.