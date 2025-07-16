EA Sports FC 26 release date and new features revealed – will launch on every format you can imagine

Quick Summary EA Sports FC 26 will be available for multiple platforms from 26 September 2025 – a week earlier if you order the Ultimate Edition. A number of new features and gameplay tweaks have also been announced.

After a brief tease that revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning to the franchise, EA has revealed a stack of information on EA Sports FC 26 – including its release date and some of the new features to expect.

This year's game will be available on 26 September 2025 for arguably the widest selection of platforms in its history. It'll be released on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC and even via the cloud on Amazon Luna.

It's likely that not all features will be included on every console (much like the last few releases), but EA isn't ready to ditch last-gen quite yet.

Preorders are open now and those who purchase the Ultimate Edition will be able to play it a week early – from 19 September. A 10-hour free trial will be available to EA Play members that day too.

EA SPORTS FC 26 | Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

EA claims that there will be a wide variety of gameplay changes, including improved dribbling, re-tuned run curves, better goalkeeper positioning, and new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles.

Anyone who's still playing FC 25 (like myself) will know just how important Playstyles have become in Ultimate Team. In many ways they are more vital that a player's statistics, so it'll be interesting to see just how varied the new Playstyle system could be.

There will be new Competitive Gameplay Presets too, and Career mode will get a more accurate Authentic Gameplay Preset.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's an enhanced Manager Career mode, which will introduce new challenges and scenarios based on real-world situations. And Archetypes will add something to Clubs and Career to add more individuality to players.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA)

EA will be introducing new Live Events and Tournaments into Ultimate Team, while also keeping the bedrock modes – Rivals and Champs.

"FC 26 reflects our ongoing commitment to building this game with and for our community,” said EA Sports FC's vice president, John Shepherd.

“We are players too, and that shared passion drives everything we do. This year brings an overhauled gameplay experience, new Tournaments and Live Events in FUT, all-new Archetype customisation in Clubs, and a Career Mode that comes alive through evolving Challenges.

"We can’t wait for players to feel the difference this September and help shape the future of FC."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA) (Image credit: EA)

Let's just hope it also does something about the toxic behaviour experienced in Ultimate Team at times. That's been especially irksome in the last few weeks as FC 25 winds down and Futties cards are readily available.

Oh, and please sort your servers out EA – not least for each Friday's content drop. It's genuinely tiresome having in game crashes and wins stolen.