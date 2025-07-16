EA Sports FC 26 release date and new features revealed – will launch on every format you can imagine
The next in the EA Sports FC series is coming in September with a swathe of changes
Quick Summary
EA Sports FC 26 will be available for multiple platforms from 26 September 2025 – a week earlier if you order the Ultimate Edition.
A number of new features and gameplay tweaks have also been announced.
After a brief tease that revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning to the franchise, EA has revealed a stack of information on EA Sports FC 26 – including its release date and some of the new features to expect.
This year's game will be available on 26 September 2025 for arguably the widest selection of platforms in its history. It'll be released on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC and even via the cloud on Amazon Luna.
It's likely that not all features will be included on every console (much like the last few releases), but EA isn't ready to ditch last-gen quite yet.
Preorders are open now and those who purchase the Ultimate Edition will be able to play it a week early – from 19 September. A 10-hour free trial will be available to EA Play members that day too.
EA claims that there will be a wide variety of gameplay changes, including improved dribbling, re-tuned run curves, better goalkeeper positioning, and new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles.
Anyone who's still playing FC 25 (like myself) will know just how important Playstyles have become in Ultimate Team. In many ways they are more vital that a player's statistics, so it'll be interesting to see just how varied the new Playstyle system could be.
There will be new Competitive Gameplay Presets too, and Career mode will get a more accurate Authentic Gameplay Preset.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's an enhanced Manager Career mode, which will introduce new challenges and scenarios based on real-world situations. And Archetypes will add something to Clubs and Career to add more individuality to players.
EA will be introducing new Live Events and Tournaments into Ultimate Team, while also keeping the bedrock modes – Rivals and Champs.
"FC 26 reflects our ongoing commitment to building this game with and for our community,” said EA Sports FC's vice president, John Shepherd.
“We are players too, and that shared passion drives everything we do. This year brings an overhauled gameplay experience, new Tournaments and Live Events in FUT, all-new Archetype customisation in Clubs, and a Career Mode that comes alive through evolving Challenges.
"We can’t wait for players to feel the difference this September and help shape the future of FC."
Let's just hope it also does something about the toxic behaviour experienced in Ultimate Team at times. That's been especially irksome in the last few weeks as FC 25 winds down and Futties cards are readily available.
Oh, and please sort your servers out EA – not least for each Friday's content drop. It's genuinely tiresome having in game crashes and wins stolen.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.