PS Plus gets a free PS5 sci-fi shooter I've been dying to play all year

Quick Summary The new games coming to PS Plus in June have been unveiled, with day one release FBC: Firebreak leading the way. The co-op sci-fi shooter will be joined by Battlefield 2042, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2, and a few other top-notch titles for PS5, PS4 or both.

Sony has announced the new games coming to the PS Plus catalogue in June, which includes a major day one release I've had my eye on for a while.

As a massive fan of Remedy Entertainment's games over the years, including Control and the Alan Wake duo, I've been eagerly-awaiting its sci-fi co-op shooter set in the same weird and wonderful universe.

FBC: Firebreak sees you and a couple of buddies sent into the offices of the Federal Bureau of Control "Oldest House" headquarters to try to contain the otherworldly outbreak.

The online game is more action-oriented than the developer's recent suspense-filled horror hits, but looks no less unique in its themes and art style.

FBC: Firebreak - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

It will be available in the PS Plus catalogue from 17 June for all PS5 and PS5 Pro owners with Extra and Premium membership.

Also being added the same day are Battlefield 2042 (for PS5 and PS4), Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (PS5 only), theHunter: Call of the Wild (PS4 and playable on PS5), plus We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie, Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, Train Sim World 5, and Endless Dungeon (all on PS5 and PS4).

They will each be available for Extra and Premium subscribers.

PS Plus Premium members will get Deus Ex: The Conspiracy added to the classic catalogue too.

How much does PS Plus cost?

PlayStation Plus membership is required for all PS4, PS5 and PS5 Pro owners who want to play games online. It is split into three progressively priced tiers with additional benefits being added the further up the scale.

PS Plus Essential gives you online play, exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store and a handful of free games to download and keep each month. You don't get access to the game catalogues, however. It costs £6.99 / €8.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month.

PS Plus Extra gives you everything available in the Essential plan, but adds access to the game catalogue – a library of more than 300 titles to download and play on your console. It costs £10.99 / €13.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month.

Finally, PS Plus Premium gives you everything in the Extra and Essential plans, but adds limited period game tests, catalogue of classic games to also enjoy, plus cloud streaming. It costs £13.49 / €16.99 / $17.99 per month.

Note, in some reasons – such as Australia – PS Plus Premium is replaced with PS Plus Deluxe. This is the same as Premium except it does not include cloud streaming. It costs AU$21.95 per month.