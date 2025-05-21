3 PS Plus games you must download for PS5 right now
Make the most of that subscription with this trio of interactive gems
Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service might not get as much attention as Xbox Game Pass, but if you’re predominantly a PS5 or PS5 Pro player, you should consider signing up to at least the Extra membership plan.
Like Premium, the PS Plus Extra tier gives you access to hundreds of rotating games in the Game Catalogue to download at no extra cost. The only problem is, which should you choose first?
Here are three of our picks for the best games you can play on PS Plus right now.
Blue Prince
If Balatro was last year’s out-of-nowhere indie sensation, the 2025 title already belongs to Blue Prince.
In this first-person puzzle adventure game, you play as a teenage boy tasked with exploring the mansion he’s inherited from an eccentric deceased relative. But in order to secure his inheritance he has to find the 46th room in the house.
Sounds easy, right? It would be, if the maze-like layout of the place didn’t shift every time you attempt to locate the elusive room, with only a limited number of steps available to you on each run.
Before you know it, you’ll have hurriedly filled an entire notebook with hints and doodles, as unravelling Blue Prince’s seemingly never-ending mysteries quickly becomes an obsession.
The Last of Us Part I
If you’re currently gripped by the second season of HBO’s excellent TV adaptation of The Last of Us, then you might be hankering to revisit the games that inspired it.
Last year’s remaster of The Last of Us Part II hasn’t made its way to PS Plus just yet, but The Last of Us Part I is in the Game Catalogue. This ground-up remake of the beloved first game, built to take advantage of the PS5, will remind you why Naughty Dog’s creation has become one of the highlights of the prestige TV calendar.
Ellie and Joel’s brutally violent cross-country journey remains one of the most tense and emotional experiences you can have in any medium, and the PS5 remake is the best way to play it.
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
With a sequel coming in October, there’s never been a better time to play Sucker Punch's stunning ode to samurai cinema.
Jin Sakai’s quest to fend off the Mongol invasion of his home of Tsushima Island bookended the PS4 generation in style, and a PS5 version inevitably arrived eventually, complete with the excellent Iki Island expansion.
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is a must-play on PS Plus, with Sucker Punch arguably outdoing Ubisoft at its own game. The open-world Tsushima setting is eye-wateringly pretty to behold, while the combat, which requires you to master different combat stances based on enemy type, is weighty and incredibly satisfying once you get the hang of it.
A modern PlayStation classic.
