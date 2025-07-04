3 less obvious PS5 games we can't wait to play in July

Summer is well and truly underway, but the once quieter period for new video game releases is no longer a concern. This month alone is generously peppered with games worth checking out, especially if you’re a PS5 or PS5 Pro player.

From modern-day remasters of classics of their respective genres, to a brand new entry in one of gaming’s longest-running series, here are three PS5 games we can’t wait to play this month.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

After arriving on PC at the end of June, System Shock 2’s 25th anniversary remaster makes its way to consoles on 10 July.

First announced six years ago (under a different name), it follows the equally impressive 2023 remake of 1994’s System Shock. However, Nightdive’s latest sci-fi horror remaster has proved challenging for the develope – the original game was very much designed to be played with mouse and keyboard on an ancient PC.

Thankfully though, after an arduous development phase, the game is here, complete with an impressive visual paint job and fully playable with a DualSense controller on PS5.

Whether this is your first trip around the Alien-inspired Von Braun starship or your fifth, Nightdive’s handsome remaster of this seminal (you don’t get BioShock without System Shock 2) slow-burn genre mashup is not one to pass up.

Patapon 1+2 Replay - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Patapon 1+2 Replay

PlayStation has some wonderful oddities in its back catalogue, and the Patapon series (also coming on 10 July) is one of the best examples.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This hybrid rhythm/strategy game has you commanding an army of anthropomorphic eyeballs that carry out instructions according to drum beats. Originally developed for the PSP, the Patapon games were perfect for portable play, but if you missed out then, Patapon 1+2 Replay bundles remastered versions of the first two games to PS5.

Despite their easy-to-grasp premise, the Patapon games were tricky beasts to wrangle, which is probably why the remaster package introduces an easy difficulty mode and various other accessibility options.

If you weren’t already a Pata-fan before, you likely will be after playing this definitive collection.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Release Date Announcement | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

This is a very good year to be a Ninja Gaiden fan. Tecmo’s beloved action series has largely been in hibernation since 2014, but we’ve already had the surprise release of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black in 2025, and a brand new entry in Ninja Gaiden 4 is due to arrive in the autumn.

And if that isn’t enough, the end of this month (31 July) also sees the release of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, a striking modern take on the classic 2D games from the series’ NES-era beginnings.

According to publisher Dotemu, Ragebound combines the old-school thrills of the side-scrolling originals with the mechanical depth and intensity that the contemporary 3D entries are known for.

You play as two acrobatic ninjas simultaneously, with the slick gameplay complemented by some of the sharpest pixel art we’ve seen in a long time. I can't wait.