How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 and what to expect
Gamescom opens with a two-hour show this week – here's how to watch it live
The gaming world is descending on Cologne, Germany this week as the world's largest video games event kicks off.
Each year, Gamescom presents a great opportunity to see and play with the latest games and devices that will be coming out prior to Christmas, and the action begins on Tuesday 19 August 2025 with Gamescom Opening Night Live – a two-hour show that will feature a tonne of trailers and updates. You can watch it live below.
Here's everything else you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025.
What is Gamescom 2025 and when is the Opening Night Live keynote?
Gamescom is an enormous video games show that takes place in August each year. It is held in the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany and is open to the press, games industry and members of the public.
Major exhibitors include Xbox, Bethesda, Take Two (2K Games) and Ubisoft, but even if you can't attend in person, there's still a way you can keep up with everything that's announced.
That's because Gamescom Opening Night Live event takes place on the eve of the show and you can watch it stream online.
It starts at 20:00 CEST, local time to Germany, on Tuesday 19 August 2025.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Here are the times for other locations:
- US West Coast: 11:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 14:00 EDT
- UK: 19:00 BST
- Central Europe: 20:00 CEST
- Australia (Sydney): 04:00 AEST (20 August)
How to watch Gamescom ONL 2025
The Gamescom Opening Night Live online stream can be watched via the video at the top of this page.
Alternatively, you will be able to watch it live on The Game Awards' YouTube channel, as it's by the same team as The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest.
What to expect
Gamescom ONL has been going for a few years, including non-person events during the pandemic. It tends to last around two hours.
There will be a tonne of game trailers and announcements, maybe even some surprises. It'll be hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley and Sjokz.
Several confirmed games to appear have been announced, which are listed below. Many more will be revealed on the night itself.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Ghost of Yotei
- Lords of the Fallen 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Resident Evil: Requiem
- Silent Hill F
- The Outer Worlds 2
- World of Warcraft: Midnight
There will be plenty more besides, including a sneak peek at the new season of Amazon's Fallout TV series.
The only major new hardware we're expecting to see at Gamescom this year is the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally handhelds, which will be part of Microsoft's own stream the following day.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.