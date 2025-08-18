How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 and what to expect

The gaming world is descending on Cologne, Germany this week as the world's largest video games event kicks off.

Each year, Gamescom presents a great opportunity to see and play with the latest games and devices that will be coming out prior to Christmas, and the action begins on Tuesday 19 August 2025 with Gamescom Opening Night Live – a two-hour show that will feature a tonne of trailers and updates. You can watch it live below.

🔴 gamescom ONL 2025 Official Livestream: Call of Duty, Resident Evil, Fallout (Tomorrow!) - YouTube Watch On

Here's everything else you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025.

What is Gamescom 2025 and when is the Opening Night Live keynote?

Gamescom is an enormous video games show that takes place in August each year. It is held in the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany and is open to the press, games industry and members of the public.

Major exhibitors include Xbox, Bethesda, Take Two (2K Games) and Ubisoft, but even if you can't attend in person, there's still a way you can keep up with everything that's announced.

That's because Gamescom Opening Night Live event takes place on the eve of the show and you can watch it stream online.

It starts at 20:00 CEST, local time to Germany, on Tuesday 19 August 2025.

Here are the times for other locations:

US West Coast: 11:00 PDT

11:00 PDT US East Coast: 14:00 EDT

14:00 EDT UK: 19:00 BST

19:00 BST Central Europe: 20:00 CEST

20:00 CEST Australia (Sydney): 04:00 AEST (20 August)

How to watch Gamescom ONL 2025

The Gamescom Opening Night Live online stream can be watched via the video at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it live on The Game Awards' YouTube channel, as it's by the same team as The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest.

What to expect

Gamescom ONL has been going for a few years, including non-person events during the pandemic. It tends to last around two hours.

There will be a tonne of game trailers and announcements, maybe even some surprises. It'll be hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley and Sjokz.

Several confirmed games to appear have been announced, which are listed below. Many more will be revealed on the night itself.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Ghost of Yotei

Lords of the Fallen 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Resident Evil: Requiem

Silent Hill F

The Outer Worlds 2

World of Warcraft: Midnight

There will be plenty more besides, including a sneak peek at the new season of Amazon's Fallout TV series.

The only major new hardware we're expecting to see at Gamescom this year is the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally handhelds, which will be part of Microsoft's own stream the following day.