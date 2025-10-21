How to watch the Samsung Galaxy XR launch – all the release details for Project Moohan at last
Samsung will host a new Galaxy Event today – here's how to watch it live
Samsung will finally launch its first Android XR headset today, with a live streamed Galaxy Event expected to be dedicated to the long-awaited device.
Codenamed Project Moohan, the headset has been teased since the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch in January, so it's taken a while for it to be fully ready for public consumption.
However, we'll finally get to see the finished model and the experiences it will bring.
You can watch it all unfold live above, although those in the UK might baulk at the 3am start time – it's due to kick off at 10pm EDT in the States.
Here's everything you need to know for now.
How to watch the Samsung Android XR headset launch
The special Samsung Galaxy Event will be streamed live today and you can watch it right here, via the video further up this page.
Alternatively, the event will also be streamed on the Samsung Newsroom, and the company's YouTube channel.
What time does the October Galaxy Event start?
The Project Moohan event will begin at 10pm EDT. That’s the local time zone over on the US East Coast.
For the start time elsewhere in the world, check out the list below:
- US West Coast: 19:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 22:00 EDT
- UK: 03:00 BST (22 October)
- Central Europe: 04:00 CEST (22 October)
- India (New Delhi): 07:30 IST (22 October)
- China (Beijing): 10:00 CST (22 October)
- Japan (Tokyo): 11:00 JST (22 October)
- South Korea (Seoul): 11:00 KST (22 October)
- Australia (Sydney): 13:00 AEST (22 October)
What to expect during Samsung's Android XR Galaxy Event
Samsung has been very clear about its October Galaxy Event – it's to launch the company's first XR headset.
Called Project Moohan for the last year, the headset is the result of a collaboration between Google, Qualcomm and Samsung itself, of course. It will be a direct rival to the Apple Vision Pro and will be the first premium device to run on Google's new Android XR platform.
We'll no doubt find out all the gritty details during the launch event, and that should include its final name. Current thinking is that it'll be called the Samsung Galaxy XR.
As for price, you should expect it to be in the premium category – well over £1,000 therefore (possibly even £2K).
Join us for the full launch later, and we can all find out together.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
