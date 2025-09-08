The biggest Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold leak yet confirms one key feature
Folding action revealed once again for Samsung's future tri-fold phone
Quick Summary
Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold phone is expected to be announced later in September and a new animation has emerged showing the folding action.
It also reveals how the rear cameras can be used to take selfies.
Samsung has been especially coy about its dual-hinge folding phone, thought to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold. Despite several opportunities to show off this new device, it has so far not been forthcoming, with rumours that it might now be scheduled to appear at an event on 29 September.
However, a collection of graphics and animations keep leaking, explaining how various elements of the folding phone will work. This has previously revealed the folding mechanism of the phone, which isn't exactly as first thought.
We've already seen a clip that purportedly shows how the phone folds up when you want to use NFC on the device. Now we have a similar animation showing how using the rear cameras to take selfies might work – and again revealing the folding action.
This highlights, again, that the exterior display will be on the centre pane. That means you can fold out the pane to the left (housing the camera) so that you can use it to take selfies. In this state, the right-hand pane would still be behind the centre.
This is very different to the Huawei Mate XT, where there's one screen, but thanks to the Z fold action, a section of the screen is left visible when folded to become the external display.
The details again come from @TechHighest on X.
Here's one more video that confirms the folding mechanism of Samsung's multi-foldable. pic.twitter.com/xzELUjnZM3September 5, 2025
When will the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch?
According to UniverseIce, there's going to be an event in Korea on 29 September that's going to see the reveal of a range of new devices. That's expected to include the Galaxy Z TriFold.
But that's not all we're expecting. It's also thought that Samsung will use the event to reveal the fruits of Project Moohan the XR headset that the company is working on in cahoots with Google and Qualcomm. On that, it would be surprising if there's no mention of this headset at Snapdragon Summit in a couple of weeks.
Additionally, it's said that Samsung will be revealing its Galaxy Glasses – its response to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses, but powered by Galaxy AI.
That could round out a big year of launches for Samsung, but with the Galaxy S26 already leaking, it won't be long before we're in the brand's next launch cycle.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
