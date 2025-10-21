Arnold Schwarzenegger’s single-leg and arm superset workout builds muscle symmetry and better balance

It’s no secret that Arnold Schwarzenegger loved a superset; the Austrian Oak regularly used them throughout his training, and they helped him go on to win seven Mr Olympia trophies. In his most recent Pump Club Newsletter, Arnold shared a single-leg and arm superset workout to build balanced muscle and strength. “You’ll feel stronger, steadier, and more in tune with how your body moves,” he says.

Single limb (or ‘unilateral’) exercises are also key for preventing injuries. Many of us have a more dominant or ‘stronger’ side that we’re not aware of, particularly if we do a lot of bilateral exercises, where we train two limbs at a time (like during a squat, deadlift or bench press). If one side of our body is significantly stronger than the other, it can end up overcompensating for the weaker side (often leading to pain) and create poor form. Unilateral exercises, however, ensure both sides are trained equally.

The unilateral superset workout

This workout is best performed at the gym as you’ll need access to a weight bench, dumbbells and cables. “Perform each pair as a superset, meaning you do them back-to-back with little rest between movements. After you finish the second exercise in the pair, rest for 90 to 120 seconds, and repeat. Perform 2 to 3 rounds per pair before moving to the next superset,” says Arnold. There's also a sneaky core finisher (if you have time). Here’s what you’ve got:

Superset 1

Single-arm floor press: 8-10 reps per arm

Single-arm dumbbell row: 10-12 reps per arm

Superset 2

Rear-foot elevated split squat: 8-10 reps per leg

Single-leg Romanian deadlift: 8-10 reps per leg

Superset 3

Single-arm overhead press: 6-8 reps per arm

Half-kneeling single-arm lat pulldown: 10-12 reps per arm

Finisher (if you have time)

Single-arm farmer carry: 40-60 seconds per side x 2 rounds