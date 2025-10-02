No crunches – build a stronger core with this four-move upright ab workout

Crunches aren’t bad, in fact they’re good if you’re looking to strengthen your abdominal muscles (although we’d argue there are better variations out there, like the cable crunch). However, if it’s your core that you’re looking to strengthen as a whole, then there are much more effective exercises you can be doing, like this four-move standing workout from Fitness Coach, Elise Young.

This workout will only take you 8 minutes in total, making it a great add-on to longer workouts, or if you just want to slot some extra core training into your day. Exercises performed from a standing position are excellent for engaging your deep core muscles, because they often require more stability and balance as you move your joints through a greater range of motion. Not to mention they’re a great alternative if you have limited mobility and struggle with floor-based exercises, like the plank or deadbugs.

Grab yourself two light dumbbells, or some cans of food from the cupboard. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a 20 second rest. Do two rounds, then you’re done. Not familiar with the exercises? Watch the video above. Here’s what you’ve got:

High-low marches (20 seconds each side)

Around the worlds

Front rack marches

Step drive (20 seconds each side)

Want more upright ab workouts like this? Check out this 12-minute workout, which only requires one weight or, if you do fancy some floor-based exercises, here's a three-move Pilates-inspired core workout – no weights required for this one, just a mat and your bodyweight.