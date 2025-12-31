One of my favourite brands is launching the first-ever touchscreen smart universal travel adaptor

QUICK SUMMARY Epicka is about to unveil the world’s first 140W touchscreen smart universal travel adaptor at CES next week, as part of its new Pulse Duo GaN adapter series. With Epicka’s TA-105 Max still topping our best travel adaptor guide, expectations are high for the Pulse Duo models, though pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

Epicka has announced that it’s about to launch the world’s first 140W touchscreen smart universal travel adaptor at CES next week. It’ll be part of the brand’s new Pulse Duo series, a next-generation lineup of GaN travel adaptors designed for more powerful, flexible charging.

Compared to Epicka’s original Pulse series, the new Pulse Duo range brings two big upgrades. First, there’s now a Type-A AC outlet on the side, and second, an updated universal AC outlet on the front with wider plug compatibility.

As mentioned, the new models will also feature a touchscreen on the front, which displays the LED power indicator in green.

Epicka TA-105 Max World Travel Adapter (Image credit: Epicka)

The Epicka TA-105 Max World Travel Adapter currently holds the top spot in our best travel adaptor buying guide, and despite testing plenty of models throughout 2025, it’s still a firm favourite of mine.

Epicka has released several adaptors since the TA-105 Max, but the new Pulse Duo models means there’s definitely potential for the rankings to shift.

Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed, but we’ll update as soon as we know more.

