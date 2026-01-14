Ugreen takes on Anker with wireless charging dock that powers 5 devices at once

QUICK SUMMARY Ugreen has launched its new MagFlow Qi2 25W Multifunctional Power Bank, a compact charging dock that can power up to five devices at once. It features Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W, a 20,000mAh battery and USB-C output reaching 100W. It’s now available to pre-order in parts of Europe for €139.99, with UK availability still to be confirmed.

Ugreen has launched its new MagFlow Qi2 25W Multifunctional Power Bank, a portable charging dock designed to power up to five devices at once. It comes soon after Anker’s CES announcement last week, where the brand revealed a lineup of new charging gadgets, including a portable charging dock of its own.

On the front of the dock you’ll find a Qi2-certified wireless charging pad, capable of charging a compatible smartphone at up to 25W. The top section of the device is adjustable, letting you tilt your phone to a more comfortable viewing angle, and when you lift it up, a second wireless charging pad is revealed underneath. This secondary pad tops out at 5W, making it ideal for earbuds or a smartwatch.

The Ugreen MagFlow Qi2 25W Multifunctional Power Bank is currently available to pre-order for €139.99 on Amazon in several European countries. There’s no confirmed shipping date just yet, but the fact that listings are live suggests it shouldn’t be too far off. UK availability hasn’t been announced at the time of writing.

(Image credit: Ugreen)

Alongside wireless charging, the MagFlow also packs three USB outputs, including an integrated USB-C cable, a dedicated USB-C port and a USB-A port. The USB-C port can deliver up to 100W, which Ugreen says is enough to charge a MacBook Pro to 43% in just 30 minutes. The USB-A port offers up to 10W, whilst both USB-C inputs support up to 65W for recharging the unit itself.

Powering everything is a 20,000mAh battery, which should be enough to charge an iPhone 17 just over 3.5 times. The power bank recharges via USB-C and supports pass-through charging, and there's a built-in TFT display that shows battery percentage and real-time charging information.