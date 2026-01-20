'It's streamlined, secure, and incredibly functional': Matador’s minimalist travel design hits its peak in this new accessory

Matador has built its reputation on making travel gear that feels minimalist yet over-engineered, and its latest release sticks closely to that formula.

The new Global Travel Stash is a compact, low-profile organiser designed to keep the most important travel essentials secure, accessible and discreet.

Positioned as a refined everyday carry piece rather than a bulky travel wallet, the accessory is built around a waterproof shell, sealed zippers and a full RFID-blocking liner.

“[The Global Travel Stash] is streamlined, secure, and incredibly functional, so travellers can stay focused on the experience instead of their belongings,” said Chris Clearman, founder and CEO of Matador.

The quiet art of not losing things

Inside the stash, there’s space for a passport, cash, multiple cards, and coins, alongside practical additions such as a pen slot, a quick-detach key tether and a dedicated pocket for a location tracker (e.g. AirTag).

An external quick-access pocket keeps a phone or boarding documents within easy reach, and the zipper security loop adds an extra layer of theft deterrence.

(Image credit: Matador)

The adjustable, stowable lanyard allows it to be worn under clothing for discreet security, over clothing for faster access, or detached entirely to function as a standalone organiser.

The Global Travel Stash integrates neatly with Matador’s wider travel ecosystem (see also: Matador GlobeRider35 Travel Backpack review), while remaining useful on its own, a balance the brand has become particularly good at striking.

At $48.99, it isn’t the cheapest option in the category, but, as with most Matador products, the value lies in materials, construction and thoughtful design rather than aggressive pricing.

For frequent travellers, it’s exactly the kind of small upgrade that quietly improves every trip.

The Matador Global Travel Stash is available now from select retailers and directly from Matador.