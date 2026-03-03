Peak Design has announced a major expansion of its travel line-up, unveiling four new bags that range from compact everyday slings to a refined 25L weekender.

The brand already has an extensive range of travel bags and countless travel accessories.

The new bags fill the few gaps in the brand's lineup, with the headline product being the Travel Backpack 2-in-1, a modular system that splits into two fully functional bags.

Launching on Kickstarter on 3 March before going on general sale in late May, the new backpack is pitched as the ultimate “one-bag travel” solution.

The bag comprises a 34L main backpack paired with a 16L zip-off daypack, which, when clipped together, forms a 40L max-size international carry-on.

Separate them, and you get a full-featured travel pack plus a slim, laptop-ready daypack.

Two bags, zero compromise

The main 34L pack features rear access via a weatherproof #10 UltraZip, padded laptop and tablet sleeves with theft-deterrent pulls, mesh water bottle pockets, luggage pass-through, and even a hidden AirTag pocket.

It’s also compatible with Peak Design’s Camera Cubes, so it can double as a serious photo hauler.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

The 16L daypack isn’t just a detachable shell. It gets its own weatherproof #8 UltraZip access, padded laptop sleeve, internal organisation, luggage pass-through and water bottle pockets.

Together they weigh 2.45kg and are built from weatherproof, 100% recycled nylon with a rugged waterproof base.

Peak Design says the bag is Fair Trade Certified and 100% carbon-neutral in both materials and production, which is increasingly important in the premium travel space.

Four more bags join the line-up

As well as the Travel Backpack 2-in-1, Peak Design also announced four more bags to complete the brand's travel ecosystem.

The Travel Backpack 20L is a compact, expandable carry-on designed to serve as either a standalone daily bag or a companion to the company's carry-on rolling suitcase.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

It distils the DNA of Peak Design’s larger 45L travel pack into a sharper 20–23L format, complete with a padded 16-inch laptop sleeve, an expandable main compartment, a hidden AirTag pocket, and weatherproof construction.

The Travel Crossbody 3L is a minimalist sling that borrows the origami-style internal layout from Peak Design’s Tech Pouch.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

With clamshell access, eight internal pockets, theft-deterrent zips and a magnetic exterior sleeve for quick phone storage, it’s clearly aimed at the everyday carry crowd.

The Travel Weekender 25L marks Peak Design’s first true weekender-style duffel.

Designed to stand upright when packed yet fold flat for storage, it blends structured organisation with refined aesthetics.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Dedicated laptop access, stretch mesh compartments, and a rugged waterproof base round out the feature set.

Finally, Peak Design is introducing a detachable Travel Hip Belt built specifically for the 2-in-1 backpack.

It attaches using the brand’s keyhole mount system for quick removal and adjustment, and adds extra load support for longer carries.

All four bags are available to pre-order on Kickstarter from today, 3 March, ahead of a wider direct-to-consumer release on 26 May.

Pricing starts at $99.95 for the Travel Crossbody 3L. The Travel Backpack 20L and Travel Weekender 25L both come in at $199.95, while the flagship Travel Backpack 2-in-1 tops the range at $399.95.

Head over to Peak Design to find out more.