Leatherman’s latest multitool is a subtle evolution of a classic

It's not often that Leatherman, admittedly a household name in premium multitools, releases a new product.

Indeed, the last time it did so was October 2025, when the brand launched the Wave Alpha, an updated version of the 2018 Wave+.

The original Wave was released nearly three decades ago, in 1998, and received an update in 2004 that added all-locking implements, stronger jaws, longer wire cutters, and larger blades, among other features.

A decade and a half later, the Wave+ introduced replaceable wire cutters, updated the plier jaw design, and redesigned the sheath by adding a metal snap.

Even though the changes from one generation to the next were quite significant, that didn't mean fans didn't want more.

Thankfully, Leatherman listened, making last year's Wave Alpha the best entry to the long-standing Wave franchise.

A sharper Wave

The biggest update is the CPM MagnaCut steel blade, a first for a Wave-series tool.

MagnaCut steel has a lot better edge retention, toughness, and corrosion resistance than the steel used on earlier Waves.

(That said, users hardly ever complain about the durability of their Wave+ blades.)

(Image credit: Leatherman)

Leatherman also changed the compact secondary scissors to a spring-action pair with the largest cutting surface ever on a Leatherman plier.

If you've ever tried cutting anything but paper with tiny multitool scissors, you know well enough how much having a decent-sized pair of scissors means when you're in a camping/ outdoor situation.

Leatherman knows this, too, which is why it has a dedicated scissor tool in the form of the Raptor Rescue, designed for emergency professionals.

One hand, no compromises

My personal favourite new feature is the thumb studs on the blade and other tools.

This allows you to flick open the tools with one hand, offering a far better experience than nail slots, which are hard to access when wearing gloves.

The contoured G10 handle scales round off the Wave Alpha’s key updates, adding extra grip and comfort.

(Image credit: Leatherman)

The Wave Alpha is a premium multitool, and it's priced accordingly. Luckily, Leatherman still sells the Wave+ for a lot less, letting fans choose what features they prefer / can afford.

Slotting nicely between the high-end ARC and the mid-range Wave+, the Wave Alpha is a brilliant multitool that's likely stand the test of time – no wonder the brand offers a 25-year warranty on its products.

The Wave Alpha is available now in three colours, Canyonland, Cascadia and Obsidian, at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK, Leatherman EU and Leatherman AU, priced at $199.95 / £229.85 / €249 / AU$499.95.