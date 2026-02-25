I gave the AeroPress Clear five stars but its new steel upgrade could bump it up even higher

QUICK SUMMARY AeroPress has launched the AeroPress Steel, a new 18/8 stainless steel version of its popular portable coffee maker. The AeroPress Steel is currently available in the US with a UK release date expected in spring.

AeroPress just upgraded its bestselling portable coffee maker, and I think I like it even more than before. The new AeroPress Steel is made from 18/8 stainless steel, making it the brand’s most durable and stylish coffee machine yet.

When AeroPress hit the market back in 2005, it immediately impressed coffee fans due to its unique way of brewing espresso. The AeroPress uses a 3-in-1 brewing system that features fast immersion, micro-filtration and air pressure to brew, extract and dispense your coffee.

As the age old saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” which is why AeroPress hasn’t really upgraded its technology since then – but it has introduced new colours and designs, like this latest steel upgrade.

The new AeroPress Steel is engineered and crafted from stainless steel, including the plunger, chamber, filter cap, stirrer and scoop. It's AeroPress’ most durable model yet, and features a double-wall vacuum-insulated chamber for improved heat retention inside while remaining cool on the outside.

(Image credit: AeroPress)

Compared to its predecessors, the AeroPress Steel has the same type of technology, so you use it the same way, and can adjust grind size, steep time and water temperature. Aside from the new material, the AeroPress Steel has a larger capacity at 360ml which is 20% more than the original.

Ideal for travel, the AeroPress Steel is lightweight and easy to pack in your bag for camping trips, work commutes and hiking adventures. It also has a new non-porous surface that makes clean-up easier, although in my experience, AeroPress coffee makers are extremely easy to clean already.

(Image credit: AeroPress)

I recently tried the AeroPress Clear which I gave five stars in my AeroPress Clear review . I noted how I enjoyed the clearer shade as I could see the press and drip process much easier than the original black model.

But I think I’m going back on my word after seeing the AeroPress Steel. I like this design even more than the Clear, and if I could give it six stars, I would! Sadly, though, I’m based in the UK so I’ll have to wait a little longer to get my hands on the steel version.