This portable coffee machine makes cold brew in just five minutes – and it looks like a Stanley cup!

QUICK SUMMARY As debuted at CES 2025, the Ecoldbrew is the ‘world’s first’ personal automatic cold brew machine. With a design that looks like a Stanley Cup, the Ecoldbrew stores and grinds coffee beans and uses water in the cup to make cold brew.

I thought I was done talking about CES 2026 but the event is the gift that keeps on giving! My new favourite launch from CES is the Ecoldbrew, a ‘world’s first’ personal automatic cold brew machine that makes coffee within its Stanley Cup-inspired design – a mug that makes cold brew in five minutes?! Sign me up!

Cold brew coffee typically takes between 12 - 24 hours to make, which is why many bean to cup coffee machines have been upgraded with cold brew extraction technology to make quicker cold brew coffee. But the new Ecoldbrew can do this even faster.

The Ecoldbrew looks like a Stanley Cup, but rather than just being a drinking vessel, it actually makes cold brew coffee within the mug or thermos itself, and it does so in just five minutes. The lid of the Ecoldbrew stores coffee beans and grinds them to your specifications which you can customise via the dial on the lid.

By pressing the button on the Ecoldbrew, the machine pulls water from the cup to make your cold brew coffee. It moves this water into a separate reservoir before decanting it into the main cup area. As mentioned, the process takes five minutes but you can lengthen the brewing time if you want a stronger cup of coffee – you can also monitor your drinks’ progress via the dial display.

(Image credit: Ecoldbrew)

The Ecoldbrew comes in three versions – the Essential, Standard and Home & Go. The Essential is just the brewing core so it doesn’t come with a cup but is compatible with 40oz tumblers, so you simply screw it onto a mug or thermos like you would a normal lid.

The Standard is the full brewing system complete with the cup, and the Home & Go has an additional brewing stand so you can use and store it on your kitchen counter. The Ecoldbrew is primarily a portable cold brew maker, and its lid also has a built-in straw so you can easily drink from it like you would a normal Stanley Cup or water bottle.

The Ecoldbrew is such a great idea, especially as cold brew has been a huge trend in the past couple of years. It won many awards at CES 2026, although it’s still in the prototype stage and some users found the cold brew to be a little watery when they tried it.

However, this is expected to improve once the Ecoldbrew is no longer a prototype and is officially launched on the market. As of writing, the Ecoldbrew can be reserved for $99 – UK pricing and availability hasn’t been announced.