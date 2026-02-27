I just found a Hermès-inspired Bialetti Moka Pot coffee maker – and I really wish it was real

One of the most iconic ways to make and drink coffee is with a Bialetti Moka Pot. Invented by Alfonso Bialetti in 1933, the Moka Pot has been given many design upgrades since then, thanks to its many collaborations with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and even Bridgerton – but this Hermès concept design is one I really wish was real.

As someone who loves coffee, I’m always looking for the latest coffee trends, and I recently came across this Hermès Bialetti Moka Pot by designer Jane Morelli . In an Instagram post, Morelli showed off her latest concept design which celebrates the Year of the Horse and imagines what a Hermès and Bialetti collaboration would look like.

Before I get into specifics, I want to make it clear that this Hermès Bialetti Moka Pot is unfortunately not real. It’s an unofficial collaboration that neither Hermès or Bialetti are involved in, and instead, is a fun concept and design challenge that Morelli has created – but I have to say, I’m glad she did.

The Hermès Bialetti Moka Pot takes elements from both brands and puts them together in a unique stovetop coffee maker. It keeps the octagonal-shaped coffee pot look that Bialetti is known for – see our Bialetti Moka Express Stovetop Coffee Maker review for more details – and gives it fun, horse-inspired detailing and Hermès branded colours.

On the top of the Moka Pot is a 3D horse that makes up the lid and spout of the coffee maker . It’s mainly shown in an orange colour – a shade that’s most associated with Hermès – which offsets the main cream body of the Moka Pot. It also has a long brown handle which is meant to represent the horse’s tail.

Morelli took this idea a step further and made an entire set, including a display box and an accompanying espresso cup, which is my favourite part of this Hermès Bialetti Moka Pot concept. The cup has another orange horse as the handle, and sits on a horse shoe-shaped saucer which has a dip for a spoon rest.

The Hermès Bialetti Moka Pot is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a while, and I wish it was actually a real product – I would dread to think how much it would cost though!