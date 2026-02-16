Nespresso unveils smallest-ever milk frother with a surprisingly low price tag

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has launched the NanoFoamer, its most compact milk frother yet. It's a handheld device designed to specifically to create cold foam for iced coffee drinks, with two texture settings for lighter or denser foam. Priced at £40 in the UK, it’s available via Nespresso’s website and at the Nespresso Covent Garden Boutique.

Nespresso has launched its smallest milk frother to date, the NanoFoamer. It's a compact, portable device that’s designed to produce cold foam, marking a departure from the brand’s usual countertop frothers.

According to Nespresso, the NanoFoamer is designed to create a "smooth, velvety foam suited to iced coffees and similar drinks." It offers two foam settings, allowing users to choose between a lighter, airy texture or a denser consistency depending on preference.

The NanoFoamer is priced at £40 in the UK and $49 in the US. It’s available exclusively through Nespresso’s website and at the Nespresso Covent Garden Boutique.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The device runs on a USB-rechargeable battery and has a small, lightweight design intended to be easy to pack or store. Cold foam has also grown in popularity in recent years, particularly in iced coffee and Dalgona-style drinks that circulated widely on TikTok during lockdown.

The launch follows Nespresso’s recent release of its new pod coffee machine, the Nespresso Up, in the US. The machine has not yet been announced for the UK, but we're hoping it won't be long before it appears.