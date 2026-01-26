Nespresso’s limited-edition decaf capsules are perfect for night-time coffee lovers

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has introduced a limited-edition Vertuo capsule called French Lavender & Vanilla Decaffeinato, blending smooth decaf Arabica with soft vanilla and lavender notes. The capsules are available now for £8.50 per sleeve, exclusively for Vertuo machines, via Nespresso’s website and boutiques.

Nespresso has just launched a limited-edition Vertuo pod called French Lavender & Vanilla Decaffeinato, and it’s arrived at a pretty perfect time. It's ideal for those who are trying to cut back on caffeine and lean into healthier habits this year, and it's also great if you’re someone who loves a coffee later in the day.

The blend combines smooth decaffeinated Arabica with vanilla sweetness and a subtle hint of French lavender – all flavours that feel soothing rather than stimulating. It also fits nicely alongside Nespresso’s Coffee+ range, which focuses on thoughtfully crafted blends with added lifestyle benefits.

French Lavender & Vanilla Decaffeinato capsules are available for Vertuo machines only, priced at £8.50 per sleeve. You can pick them up now via Nespresso’s website or in Nespresso Boutiques.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

It’s also one of the first capsule launches we’ve seen from Nespresso in a while that isn’t tied to Christmas, so it’s nice to see something new arrive so early in the year. It follows closely on from the recent reveal of the Vertuo Up machine in the US, which hopefully should make its way to the UK soon.

Anna Lundstrom, CEO Nespresso UK & ROI, says: “January is a time when many people reset their routines. With French Lavender & Vanilla Decaffeinato, we wanted to create a coffee that fits naturally into moments of wellbeing and mindfulness, whilst offering the comfort and premium taste that Nespresso is known for, just without the caffeine."

(Image credit: Nespresso)