5 bedroom-friendly smart home gadgets that could transform your sleep

If you weren’t already aware, March 2026 officially marks Sleep Month, which means we’ll be sharing everything from sleep news and product reviews to expert advice, hacks and recommendations.

This week in particular is all about sleep tech, so as T3’s resident smart home expert, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite smart home gadgets that can improve your bedroom setup.

All of the picks below come from brands we regularly test and review, so they’re not random suggestions. They’re also bedroom-friendly, meaning no intrusive cameras, no unnecessary noise, and nothing that will feel out of place in your sleep space.

1. Dyson Hot+Cool HF1

(Image credit: Dyson)

If you’re anything like me and rely on one of the best fans to fall asleep – even in the middle of winter – the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 is a great option. It both heats and cools, so it’s useful year-round, and it’s up to 25% quieter than previous models, even at full power.

Dyson has redesigned the airflow with wider amp openings to reduce turbulence, which means smoother, less distracting sound. We’ve covered it in full in our review if you want a more in-depth look.

2. Amazon Echo Spot (2024)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Smart speakers are another great bedroom addition, especially if you control multiple devices around your home. That said, plenty of models now include built-in cameras, which many people understandably don’t want in their sleep space. That’s why I love the Amazon Echo Spot – especially the 2024 model.

It skips the camera entirely and its compact screen makes it double up nicely as a smart alarm clock. Check out our full review for more information.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Philips Hue Twilight

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

In 2024, Philips Hue launched its first dedicated wake-up light, designed to help you wake more naturally and wind down in the evenings. The Philips Hue Twilight integrates with the wider Philips Hue ecosystem – which, if you’ve read our guide to the best smart lights, you’ll know is one of the best systems available.

The LED lighting sits beneath the adjustable ‘head’ and at the back of the unit. You can tilt the head for reading, whilst the translucent rear panel adds a soft ambient glow. Take a look at our full review for more!

4. Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat X

(Image credit: Tado)

Just like the fan sleepers, If temperature is your make-or-break sleep factor, the Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat X is a very handy bedroom gadget.

It simply replaces your existing radiator valve and lets you control the room temperature via the Tado app or a smart speaker. You won't even have to get out of bed!

5. Aqara Motion Sensor P1