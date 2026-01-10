This smart mattress can rock you to sleep and stop your partner snoring

As AI and smart technology has taken over the home, one room where it hasn’t quite caught on with is the bedroom. Before I started covering smart home on T3, I couldn’t imagine sleep technology being a thing – how can you make a mattress smart after all?! – but smart mattresses from the likes of Bryte may have convinced me otherwise.

Founded in 2016, smart bed company Bryte Beds came out with its new range of smart mattresses last year – the Signature, Pro and Conform. Packed full of smart features, the Bryte smart mattresses are designed to give you the best rest and recovery possible tailored to your body and needs throughout the night.

Powered by Restorative AI, the Bryte smart mattresses use real-time data to measure what the sleeper needs before adapting itself. For example, if the mattress notices that your partner is snoring, it will gently raise the bed to allow their airways to open.

The best part of the Bryte smart mattresses is that each side of the bed can be adjusted independently. This is one of my favourite features of sleep technology, as my husband and I are very different sleepers – he runs hot while I’m always cold – so a smart mattress can definitely come in handy for these problems so you don’t end up getting a sleep divorce .

(Image credit: Bryte Beds)

Each side of the bed can be personalised by firmness, so you can choose your side to be firm while the other is soft. While you can adjust it yourself, the Bryte smart mattresses sense and respond to your movement to help with pressure relief and comfort levels for your sleep position.

My favourite feature of the Bryte smart mattresses is its BryteWaves technology which can essentially rock you to sleep! For a more relaxing bedtime, the Bryte smart mattresses have access to over 15 audio soundscapes and sync the bed with the sounds by moving it gently from head to toe.

Not only does this help you unwind at the end of the day, but BryteWaves do this without you having to wear any wearables. But if you want sleep tracking information, the Bryte smart mattresses offer that too, with daily, weekly and monthly sleep insights to help you improve your rest.

Unlike other sleep mattresses, I like how Bryte has kept things simple – relatively speaking, that is! Rather than having loads of accessories to set up, the Bryte smart mattresses come in a neat package and with an accompanying app.

As expected, the Bryte smart mattresses aren’t cheap, with prices starting at $3,999.99 for the Signature model. As of writing, they’re not available in the UK.