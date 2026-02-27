7 smart home launches from February 2026, including IKEA, Blink and Philips Hue

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it definitely hasn’t disappointed with the many smart home devices launched in the past 28 days. This month, there’s been a huge amount of security camera drops, as well as smart lighting launches and upgrades.

But what I was most surprised by this month was the amount of smart sensors that hit the market. Compared to other smart devices, sensors are somewhat overlooked, but this month clearly showed that smart sensors like motion, smoke and glass break detectors are definitely in high demand.

In case you’ve missed any, I’ve rounded up the seven best smart home launches from February 2026, including devices from IKEA, Blink, Philips Hue, Eufy and more.

Best smart home launches in February 2026

IKEA Bilresa Remote Control Kit

At T3, we can’t get enough of IKEA and have already done a full recap of IKEA February launches . But I had to mention the IKEA Bilresa Remote Control Kit as it’s such a handy smart button device that – like smart sensors – is often overlooked but shouldn’t be anymore.

Available in multiple colours and two kit versions, the IKEA Bilresa Remote Control Kit comes as a three, and allows you to assign and control multiple smart lights around your home. All of this is done via the remote without the need for your phone, making your smart home more seamless and easy to control.

Blink Outdoor 2K+

At the beginning of the month, Blink announced its new Outdoor 2K+ security camera was finally hitting the UK market after having been available in the US since September 2025. An upgraded, redesigned version of the original Outdoor camera, the Blink Outdoor 2K+ offers 2K video resolution, colour vision and up to two years of battery life.

For me, the standout feature of the Blink Outdoor 2K+ is its ambient lighting which allows the camera to capture colour video at low light levels. When it gets too dark, it switches to infrared black and white so it still records video and pictures in good quality and clarity.

EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit

Despite EZVIZ quietly launching its new battery-powered camera – so much so I almost missed it! – the CB8 4G Lite Kit has quickly become my favourite camera launch from this month. The main reason for this is its dual-network auto-switching which ensures the camera stays recording and up and running even during glitching connections.

The EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit also has Always-On Video (AOV) 2.0 technology which records at a high-frame rate when it detects motion. Low-frame recording is the other option for when nothing is moving outside your home, so your camera is prioritising important things and capturing events in clear details throughout the day and night.

Philips Hue Essential Light Strip

Philips Hue has announced many new products this month, but most excitingly, its Essential Light Strip has finally launched in the UK . Part of Philips Hue’s new Essentials range, this light strip is one of its cheapest options from the line-up, but it still boasts amazing colours and brightness.

Available in the five metre version, the Philips Hue Essential Light Strip is just £49.99 and offers white and colour lighting effects. The brightness and temperature of the lights can be customised via the Philips Hue app and users can pair the light strip with a Hue Bridge to use advanced smart home and Matter features.

Eufy E20 Motion Sensor

Eufy had a big month in February, launching not one, not two but three new smart sensors. These included a smart smoke alarm and a glass breaking sensor , but the one I’m most excited about is its new smart motion sensor which boasts a five year battery life.

The Eufy Motion Sensor E20 detects motion up to eight metres away, and is designed to trigger other smart devices around your home, and both indoors and outdoors. It’s currently only available in select European countries for €39.99 so I’ll be waiting eagerly for it to come to the UK.

Swann EliteX 6K NVR Security System

Another security camera launch, Swann debuted its EliteX 6K NVR Security System, and while it has an expensive initial cost, it keeps ongoing prices down as it has no subscription fees. But what I like most about it is it gives you a choice of camera design .

Shoppers can choose between dome or bullet cameras to suit their home. The Swann EliteX cameras come as a set of four, but you can connect up to 16 cameras for a full security system. The cameras feature 6K / 12MP Mega HD resolution, colour night vision, and have built-in spotlights for even more clarity.

SwitchBot AI Hub

SwitchBot launched its latest smart home hub in February 2026, in an effort to bring AI automations to the home. The SwitchBot AI Hub is the first local home AI agent to support OpenClaw framework, and it comes with on-device AI, camera-based visual intelligence, and smart home control.