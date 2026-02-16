Eufy unveils new smart motion sensor with an impressive 5-year battery life

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched its new E20 Motion Sensor in select European countries, designed to trigger other smart home devices indoors or outdoors with a 90° field of view and impressive five-year battery life. Currently available in Germany for €39.99, wider availability in Europe and the US is yet to be confirmed.

Eufy has just launched its new E20 Motion Sensor in select European countries, designed to act as a trigger for other smart home devices. It's compatible indoors or outdoors with a 90° field of view, and also features an impressive battery life of up to five years.

The E20 isn't Eufy’s first motion detector, but after strong launches from the likes of Aqara and Meross, it’s great to see the brand also giving one of its more basic gadgets an upgrade. It’s also quite similar to the Eufy Entry Sensor E20 which recently launched in the US, but the two differ in how they detect motion and what they’re primarily designed to monitor.

The E20 is currently available on Amazon in countries like Germany for €39.99, though it’s unclear when it will roll out more widely. However, it is already listed on the brand's global website, so hopefully it won't be too long.

Installed at a height of 1.8 to 2.3 metres, the E20 can detect motion up to eight metres away. It’s also smart enough to distinguish animals weighing up to 36kg, significantly reducing false alerts.

It's worth nothing that the sensor requires a Eufy HomeBase to manage remotely through the Eufy app. This means if you were hoping to integrate it with another smart home hub or ecosystem, you might want to look at options from other brands instead.

That said, installation looks straightforward, allowing you to mount it on a wall or fix into a corner. Eufy also claims up to a 200-metre connection range outdoors, which should give plenty of flexibility when placing it around your home.

