Meross' latest gadget is a 3-in-1 smart sensor with a very impressive lifespan – and it's less than £30

QUICK SUMMARY Meross has launched its new MS605 3-in-1 smart sensor, combining radar, infrared and light sensing for more accurate presence detection. It's available as a single pack for £28.99/$37.99, but is currently discounted as part of a launch offer on the Meross website. There are also 2-pack and 4-pack options available as well.

Meross has announced the launch of its new 3-in-1 smart sensor, the MS605. It uses triple detection technology, combining radar, infrared and light sensing, to reduce false alerts and deliver more accurate results overall.

The MS605 joins a growing list of presence sensors on the market that blend millimetre-wave radar with infrared motion detection, allowing it to pick up subtle movements and human presence rather than just basic motion. Aqara has done something similar with its Presence Multi-Sensor FP300, and it’s great to see Meross doing the same at an equally affordable price point.

The sensor is available as a single pack with an RRP of £28.99/$37.99, but it’s currently discounted as part of a launch offer on the Meross website. There are also 2-pack and 4-pack options if you’re looking to kit out multiple rooms at once.

As mentioned, the Meross MS605 has triple detection technology. The millimetre-wave radar detects tiny micro-movements, the infrared sensor helps filter out non-human motion, and the light sensor enables smarter lighting automations. It can detect motion up to six metres and presence more precisely within four metres, with detection zones fully customisable in the Meross app.

Installation is flexible too, thanks to a 90° foldable and 360° rotatable stand, and it can be also be mounted on ceilings or walls. It’s powered by an included CR123A lithium battery with an impressive three-year lifespan, and the IP67 rating means it’ll keep working reliably in temperatures from -20°C to +60°C.

It's also Matter-compatible, allowing direct integration with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings and Home Assistant – with no extra hub required.

