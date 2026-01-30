Meross' latest gadget is a 3-in-1 smart sensor with a very impressive lifespan – and it's less than £30
This is one of my favourite smart home launches I've seen in a while
QUICK SUMMARY
Meross has launched its new MS605 3-in-1 smart sensor, combining radar, infrared and light sensing for more accurate presence detection.
It's available as a single pack for £28.99/$37.99, but is currently discounted as part of a launch offer on the Meross website. There are also 2-pack and 4-pack options available as well.
Meross has announced the launch of its new 3-in-1 smart sensor, the MS605. It uses triple detection technology, combining radar, infrared and light sensing, to reduce false alerts and deliver more accurate results overall.
The MS605 joins a growing list of presence sensors on the market that blend millimetre-wave radar with infrared motion detection, allowing it to pick up subtle movements and human presence rather than just basic motion. Aqara has done something similar with its Presence Multi-Sensor FP300, and it’s great to see Meross doing the same at an equally affordable price point.
The sensor is available as a single pack with an RRP of £28.99/$37.99, but it’s currently discounted as part of a launch offer on the Meross website. There are also 2-pack and 4-pack options if you’re looking to kit out multiple rooms at once.
As mentioned, the Meross MS605 has triple detection technology. The millimetre-wave radar detects tiny micro-movements, the infrared sensor helps filter out non-human motion, and the light sensor enables smarter lighting automations. It can detect motion up to six metres and presence more precisely within four metres, with detection zones fully customisable in the Meross app.
Installation is flexible too, thanks to a 90° foldable and 360° rotatable stand, and it can be also be mounted on ceilings or walls. It’s powered by an included CR123A lithium battery with an impressive three-year lifespan, and the IP67 rating means it’ll keep working reliably in temperatures from -20°C to +60°C.
It's also Matter-compatible, allowing direct integration with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings and Home Assistant – with no extra hub required.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.