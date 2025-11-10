Aqara’s new smart sensor could be the only detection device you’ll ever need

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has announced the new Presence Multi-Sensor FP300, a 5-in-1 smart sensor that detects light, temperature, humidity and motion. The Aqara Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 is set to launch soon with a price tag of £49.99.

Back in January during CES 2025, Aqara announced a whole fleet of new smart home products, including an exciting 5-in-1 smart sensor, called the Aqara Presence Multi-Sensor FP300. Now, Aqara is finally ready to launch it, and it’s left me shocked by how much it can do on so little of a price tag.

Compared to devices like security cameras and video doorbells , smart sensors aren’t as popular or integrated in the home. But as someone who has a smart sensor myself, I have to say it’s one of the most convenient and handy devices you can have.

Mine works by detecting motion, so when I walk up the stairs or onto my landing, my smart sensor communicates with my lighting and automatically switches it on. This is one of the many reasons why you need a smart sensor , as they truly make your life much easier.

The Aqara Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 offers even more than just turning lights on and off. As a 5-in-1 device, it uses advanced, accurate detection to improve the efficiency of your smart home. It has dual sensing and AI learning detection which recognises even small movements within a 120° view and up to 6 meters.

(Image credit: Aqara)

Aside from recognising your presence, the Aqara Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 integrates light, temperature and humidity sensors to monitor all aspects of your home. Its AI technology continues to ‘self-learn’ as you use it to better understand your needs, improve its accuracy and filter out false alarms, like pets.

The design of the Aqara Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 is simple and wire-free, so it’s easy to install anywhere in your home. It has similar looks to the FP1 sensor that Aqara has previously launched, with its rounded shape and mount. As a battery-operated device, its two CR2450 batteries can last up to two years.

Aqara has also given the Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 built-in Thread and Zigbee support, and it’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

