Reolink's new security camera is sleek, simple and subscription-free – and costs less than £40

Reolink has launched its new E331 Indoor WiFi Camera, featuring impressive features like AI detection for people, pets and crying sounds. It's priced at £39.99 (around $50) and is exclusively available at Argos.

Reolink has just launched its latest security camera, the E331 Indoor WiFi Camera, and it’s a really exciting one. It’s the brand’s first indoor model of this kind, pairing a sleek, modern design with local storage, smart app controls and some clever AI tech.

It's launching exclusively at Argos for just £39.99 or around $50, which is a steal considering the feature set. It works brilliantly as a standalone camera, but it also slots neatly into a wider Reolink setup if you’re building out your smart home.

With CES just around the corner, this could be the first of several big announcements from the brand over the next few weeks.

(Image credit: Reolink)

In terms of features, the E331 boasts built-in AI that can recognise people, pets and even crying sounds, so you’ll get more useful notifications and fewer false alarms. Users can also switch on Privacy Mode in the Reolink app with a single tap, instantly pausing both video and audio without having to unplug the camera or adjust settings.

Like all Reolink products, the E331 integrates smoothly into the brand’s wider ecosystem, which covers lots of the best security cameras and the best video doorbells. It’s also fully compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and now Home Assistant, meaning you can view footage or manage devices through whichever platform you prefer.

Everything is also handled through the Reolink app, giving users one simple, subscription-free hub to monitor and control their entire system.