SwitchBot takes on Aqara with new mmWave radar presence sensor launched just days later

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched its new battery-powered Presence Sensor, featuring a 60Hz mmWave radar, PIR sensor and light sensor. It offers continuous, highly accurate presence detection and has up to two years of battery life. It’s available now via SwitchBot’s store and Amazon, priced at £32.99/$29.99/€32.99.

SwitchBot – well known for its strong yet affordable lineup of smart home gadgets – has officially launched its brand new battery-powered Presence Sensor. It's arrived just days after Aqara announced a very similar product, with both aiming to deliver far more accurate motion sensing thanks to mmWave technology.

As you’d expect, the SwitchBot Presence Sensor is built for highly accurate, continuous presence detection. The PIR sensor handles quick initial detection when someone enters a room, whilst the mmWave radar picks up micro-movements like breathing or tiny posture shifts.

This means the sensor can tell someone’s still in the room even if they’re sitting completely still, solving the issue where traditional PIR sensors stop detecting you the moment you stop moving.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

SwitchBot has also added a bunch of anti-interference features, including AI environmental learning, which helps the sensor recognise and ignore the frequencies of fans, air conditioners and other background sources. There’s even a pet-avoidance option, using the adjustable magnetic base to reduce false triggers caused by small animals.

The sensor can last up to two years on just two AAA batteries, and it’s rated IPX5, so it’s suitable for bathrooms and humid environments. It also covers up to eight metres for movement and five metres for static presence with a 120° detection angle.

The sensor comes with a magnetic, adhesive-ready base, meaning you can place it on walls, desks, metal surfaces or wherever you need it without wiring. Like many of the brand's other products, it's also Matter-compatible, allowing it to integrate with multiple smart home ecosystems.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot Presence Sensor is available now from SwitchBot’s online store and Amazon, and you’ll find its pricing below along with Aqara’s new presence sensor for comparison.

