As someone who's never really loved traipsing around IKEA stores – maybe it's having to conform to the arrows' directions – I have to say that the Swedish brand's recent speaker products look delightful.

A particular retro delight escaped my initial attention, however. The Nattbad looks like a Jetsons-style 1960s radio, an aesthetic that I'm fully into – especially after watching the recent DC adaptation, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

IKEA's journey throughout 2025 has been quite the epic. The brand cut ties with its Sonos speaker collaboration, so being able to buy a Symfonisk product was time-limited – although I did spot half-price deals just last month.

Since then, the brand has gone all-in with a new product line, called Solskydd (see the gallery above) – which I mused looked rather more Bang & Olufsen-alike shortly after the launch. That's no bad thing, though, and the prices (click here for a full breakdown) are far and away from their Danish friend's loftier sums.

The most affordable of all, however, is the IKEA Nattbad (it means 'night swim' in Swedish). It's just $50 in the USA and a mere £30 here in the UK. You can buy it in black, pink or yellow colourways – and I've included a gallery of the last of those, below.

The Nattbad is the Bluetooth speaker I never realised I needed. And while it's not going to encourage me to set foot in an IKEA store anytime soon, that needn't be a bother – there's also delivery.

At the time of writing, the Nattbad has 10 user-confirmed reviews on IKEA's site, giving it a full 5 stars total. So it already sounds as though it's a much-loved consumer product. The severance from Sonos was 'not bad' after all, based on this little success.

You could spend more, of course. My colleague upgraded from earlier IKEA speakers to a pair of the Sonos Era 100s and, well, that step up is a big one – as was the price. For the small sum that IKEA is asking for a Nattbad, I'm tempted to buy a pair to set off 2026 with a bang...