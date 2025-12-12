This small box from Sweden turns any speaker into a smart speaker for less than you'd think

Quick Summary This new box could give your old speakers a new lease of life. The Atonemo Streamplayer offers a vintage-meets-modern solution for audiophiles.

It's easy to take for granted how accessible music streaming is these days. With everything from bargain devices like the Amazon Echo to premium speakers like the Sonos Era 100, it has never been easier to enjoy your favourite music.

Still, if you've got an older set of speakers, getting them working with modern streaming services can be a cumbersome process, with lots of different devices chained together to get things working. That's no more, though, thanks to a neat little device from a company in Sweden.

(Image credit: Atonemo)

The Atonemo Streamplayer is a simple little device, which is designed to turn any set of speakers into a setup capable of streaming from music streaming services. That means you could take anything – that dusty old pair of Wharfedale's in the garage, for example, can enjoy a new lease of life.

The Streamplayer supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect or Tidal Connect, which should cover most of the usual bases. Both 3.5mm and SPDIF outputs are on offer, and users can expect 24-bit / 192kHz audio. There's also a USB-C port for power.

That's a seriously impressive package, and the size of it is equally impressive. Sitting just 5 x 7 cm and 18.5mm tall, this is going to be really unobtrusive, allowing you to enjoy the benefits without having to display a massive, unsightly box.

(Image credit: Atonemo)

Personally, I'm a massive fan of this. I love vintage audio gear, and there are swathes of old speakers in every second-hand shop up and down the country just begging for a new lease of life.

The Streamplayer does just that. Not only does it possibly save some really cool old gear from retirement, it could make it cheaper and more accessible to enjoy top tier audio.

The real cherry on the cake here is the price. At £/€/US$99 (approx. AU$199), this represents a real bargain in the world of luxury audio. If you're looking to give a well-loved audio system a new lease of life, look no further.