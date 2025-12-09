This Bluetooth speaker is a genuine Transformer – but it looks like Decepticons picked the price

Quick Summary Robosen has launched an auto-transforming Transformers model, and this one is based on Soundwave. It doubles as a tape deck and Bluetooth speaker, but you'd better be sitting down before you check out the price... it's £899.

What's even better than an authentic Transformers model that automatically transforms on command? An authentic Transformers model that automatically transforms on command and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker – that's what!

It's also exactly what the new Robosen Flagship Soundwave promises. It follows on from the Elite Optimus Prime model released a couple of years ago, and is similarly developed in collaboration with Transformers' owner Hasbro.

It's also an exact replica of the original toy – albeit a lot bigger and automated. Indeed, Robosen says it's "the world's first fully auto-converting Soundwave robot".

(Image credit: Robosen)

Robosen Flagship Soundwave: key features and pricing

Soundwave is the Transformer who disguised himself as a boom box, so adding audio is quite inspired. When Soundwave is in his boom box mode, you can play cassettes or stream via Bluetooth to his built-in speakers, and use the front-mounted controls to skip, pause and play. You can also record a quick voice note with the built-in mic.

As for the Transformer bit, Soundwave features 84 microchips, 28 servo motors and 6-axis motion sensors to handle the automatic transformations. And it features the voice of the original Soundwave, Frank Welker, who has recorded a selection of "iconic" phrases.

You can control the robot with your own voice too – it recognises over 48 voice commands including "open fire" and "attack". There's also a block-based programming app that you can use on PC or phone to make Soundwave do your bidding.

It's all very entertaining, but it's also very expensive. The official RRP of the Robosen Soundwave is $1,399, although it's currently available at an early bird rate of $999 / £899 (about €858 / AU$1,505 plus tax and shipping).

Orders are open now and deliveries are expected to begin in April 2026.