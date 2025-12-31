Bonkers and beautiful: this is surely the most stunning way to play your vinyl records

Quick Summary CoolGeek has launched the VS-01 Bluetooth Vertical Turntable, effectively treating your vinyl records as works of art. Spinning records vertically so they aren't hidden away when playing, the VS-01 is also a Bluetooth speaker.

If you are someone who proudly displays your vinyl records only to feel sad because they are largely hidden while played, this record player from CoolGeek might be about to make your day.

Blending a retro design with a modern idea, the VS-01 Bluetooth Vertical Turntable doesn’t play your records flat but spins the disc upright. That means your vinyl records can look like a piece of art while they play.

What is the VS-01 Bluetooth Vertical Turntable?

And it’s not all looks and no substance. The tonearm is carbon fibre, while the base is made from MDF wrapped in vegan leather with a CNC-machined aluminium grille on the front. It has a low profile and small feet to raise it slightly from whatever you have placed it on, while inside there's a 2.1-speaker system.

The report on Yanko Design where we spotted this player, says the VS-01 Bluetooth Vertical Turntable uses the surface it is placed on to reinforce bass thanks to the desktop reflective acoustic structure. The tonearm geometry, meanwhile, ensures it offers low tracking distortion and adjustable tracking force to protect your records when they are spinning vertically.

CoolGeek VS-01 vinyl record player - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere, there are two speeds of 33.3RPM and 45RPM, with the speeds controlled by a closed-loop system for keeping rotation stable. There are line-out and RCA outputs too, allowing you to used an external amplifier or speakers if you want a more substantial sound output.

As its name suggests, the VS-01 Bluetooth Vertical Turntable is also Bluetooth enabled, so when you aren’t spinning your vinyl records vertically, you can use it as a wireless speaker to stream music from your phone or tablet.

You can even use the Bluetooth functionality to transmit vinyl audio to any Bluetooth headphones or speakers you may have.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for price, the CoolGeek VS-01 Bluetooth Vertical Turntable costs £715 in the UK and $899 in the US.