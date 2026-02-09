You're not seeing things – JLab's new Bluetooth speakers really can be used as bonkers headphones

Quick Summary JLab has launched an insane pair of giant headphones that are actually stereo Bluetooth speakers that can also be worn around your neck – no, really. The XL Speaker Headphones come in blue only and seem to only be available in the US in limited quantities.

After taking one look at the latest headphones from JLab, you would be forgiven for thinking it was the first of April rather than the beginning of February. The XL Speaker Headphones are, well, utterly insane really.

JLab says “these aren’t average headphones” and that’s evident just from their huge size, but they're actually functional Bluetooth speakers that can be worn around the neck or placed on a table. Realistically, while they might look like headphones, you aren’t putting these on your ears anytime soon – or at least you probably shouldn’t.

What are the XL Speaker Headphones?

After debuting at JLab Birmingham Bowl, which is an annual college American football game held in Alabama, the speaker headphones are available in limited quantities and at the moment, that seems to be just in the US.

Still, if you do manage to get yourself a pair of these bonkers cans, you’ll get sound delivered by dual 2.5-inch drivers and passive radiators, delivering 30 watts of power.

They feature JLab’s Signature EQ, which the company says is designed to amplify vocals and bass, while the 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Speaker system is claimed to deliver “massive volume and thumping bass”. All about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble.

In terms of battery, it’s claimed the XL Speaker Headphones will last up to 20 hours on a single change, so that’s plenty of time for a decent house party. There is also 10W fast charging on board for a full top up via USB-C in three hours. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.4 and SBC and AAC protocols.

As we mentioned, the JLab XL Speaker Headphones appear to only be available in the US at the moment, priced at $99.99.

The JLab website also advises to “grab yours now before they’re gone” due to the limited quantities, though it’s not clear quite how limited we are talking. There’s one colour option available, which is a bright blue.