Behold, here's the Google Pixel 10a in all its crazy colours – leak reveals all

Quick Summary After Google's official announcement, the Pixel 10a has now popped up online in a leak of the various colour variants that will allegedly be sold. The most striking is Berry – a shocking pink that will certainly make you stand out.

Google yesterday revealed its mid-range handset for 2026, the Google Pixel 10a. But the teaser video only showed the one colour – Lavender (which looks more blue than a light purple, but there you go).

Now, thanks to a leak online, we can see the other three colours that it'll allegedly launch alongside, with one being a solid punch to your corneas in comparison.

According to Android Headlines, which claims to have got hold of marketing images, the Lavendar model will be joined by a Berry colourway – a shocking pink, essentially. There will also be white(ish) and dark grey variants named Fog and Obsidian respectively.

All will seemingly launch on the same day – 18 February – which is when the phone will become officially available to pre-order. That's been confirmed by Google itself, with a splash on its store's homepage where you can sign up to be alerted.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Regardless of the colour, each Google Pixel 10a is expected to be identical inside and in operation. While we don't yet have confirmed specifications, the new phone is said to run on the Google Tensor G4 chipset – the same as the Pixel 9a.

The 10a also looks very similar to last year's model, with just the camera cutout being a slightly different size. It'll come with a 6.3-inch display, it's said, with 8GB of RAM and Android 16 preinstalled.

Google Pixel 10a: A phone with more in store, in store soon - YouTube Watch On

Rumours have also suggested the battery size – 5,100mAh – which should prove very efficient with the older processing unit. But if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Google Pixel 10, it's worth considering the Pixel 9a too, which is being discounted by most retailers with the new model imminent.

We'll find out more come Wednesday 18 February, when the Pixel 10a officially launches.