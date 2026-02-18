So what's actually new in Google's Pixel 10a? 5 key upgrades you might have missed

Google has just revealed its latest A-series Pixel phone, the Pixel 10a and, well, you might be struggling to play 'spot the difference' in what's actually new about it.

I've dug through the specification, though, and while it's true that Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a are fundamentally similar – the key change being in the newer model's now fully flat rear camera, which doesn't protrude at all – there are some other key take-away upgrades to the newest model.

I've broken it down into a Top 5 selection (a 'Top 10a' would be stretching it), so you can see why the Pixel 10a might be more worthy of your attention among the best budget phonescompared to its predecessor.

That said, however, with the older Pixel 9a now more affordable thanks to offers – see the shopping widget, embedded below, for the latest – it could well be the more tempting purchase...

1. Faster charging

Battery capacity: 5100mAh

5100mAh Wired charging: 45W max

45W max Wireless charging: 10W max

For quite some time, Google fans have lamented how much slower Pixel phones' charging speeds are compared to some of the competition.

Well, lament no more, Pixel A-series fans! For the Pixel 10a gets an upgrade from 23W to 45W wired charging.

That ought to translate into 50% charge from zero in roughly 30 minutes. The 50-100% part will take a little longer, as charging slows in the final fifth of the battery range.

However, you will need to buy a suitable 45W USB-C PPS (that's 'Programmable Power Supply') plug at extra cost if you don't have one.

Wireless charging also gets an upgrade from 7.5W to 10W. Not nearly as fast as wired – and you'll need your own Qi-compatible charging pad – but a decent boost by a third.

2. Satellite SOS

(Image credit: Google)

If you end up in trouble and need to contact emergency services when you lack any network coverage, Google offers its Satellite SOS service.

It's been available on every Pixel model since the Pixel 9, except, that is, for any A-series model. The Pixel 10a, however, bucks that trend.

Satellite SOS is free for two years upon setup, after which there's an undisclosed cost to consider. But it's great to have peace of mind.

3. Brighter display

Display: 6.3-inch Actua display 20:9 aspect ratio 60-120Hz refresh variable 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution To 2000 nits (HDR), 3000 nits (peak)

6.3-inch Actua display

The Pixel 10a has a display that's like-for-like to the Pixel 9a's panel, except for one thing: brightness. Well, and protection – but I'll get to that in a moment.

The new display can cater for HDR with over 10% greater brightness than the last generation model, while the very peak is now also up by that same percentage – to 3000 nits.

Not a giant difference, but among the best Android phones, which keep getting bolder and brighter, this will help the Pixel 10a's mid-tier credentials stand out all the more.

4. Tougher build – and more recycled materials

(Image credit: Google)

While the Pixel 9a features Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 to protect it, that's a fairly old generation of the brand's offerings.

The Pixel 10a upgrades that to Gorilla Glass 7i, which is aimed at this market segment – and offers improved drop protection.

Meanwhile the sustainability efforts have further improved, with the 10a being made "with the most recycled material of any Google Pixel A-series phone yet".

That includes "a 100% recycled aluminium frame for a lower carbon" and "recycled cobalt, copper, gold, and tungsten".

5. It's very Berry

(Image credit: Google)

It wouldn't be a Pixel phone without at least one fun colour option now, would it? And the Pixel 10a – available in Lavender, Berry, Obsidian or Fog – looks most stand-out in its red 'Berry' finish for sure.

The Pixel 9a offered a brighter, pinker Peony finish, plus a more pastel blue hue in Iris. The Pixel 10's colours are just that bit punchier.

Otherwise, the two handsets are very similar. That means the same processor (Tensor G4), the same camera (48MP+13MP rear), a very similar scale, and all that Google goodness from the latest version of Android.