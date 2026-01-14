Google Pixel 10a release date leaked – it could beat another major Android phone to market

Quick summary The Pixel 10a could launch much sooner than expected with a date of 17 February being suggested. That would see it launched before the Samsung Galaxy S26, but there are not expected to be many changes over the Pixel 9a.

Google could be planning to release the Google Pixel 10a as soon as 17 February. That would see the affordable handset from Google land a month earlier than the Pixel 9a did, shaking up the world of cheap Android phones.

That could also see the Pixel 10a available before Samsung has announced its new Galaxy S26 range, giving buyers an affordable alternative to tempt them. Samsung is rumoured to be announcing the devices in late February, with availability in early March.

Google's Pixel A is noted for being one of the best budget devices available, thanks to the power that sits behind it and the camera experience. The Pixel A Series is also known for its pure Android experience, when faced with rivals that are increasingly packed with bloat when it comes to cheaper phones.

Over on Bluesky (via 9to5Google), Roland Quandt of WinFuture has said that the Pixel 10a will be available to buy from "mid Feb", suggesting an official announcement a week before. It's said to come in Obsidian, Berry, Fog and Lavender colours.

However, Droid-Life has put a more precise date of 17 February on availability.

What can we expect from the Google Pixel 10a?

The Pixel 10a is not expected to come with many updates, after previous leaks suggested that it will continue with the Google Tensor G4 hardware from the Pixel 9, rather than moving to the G5 hardware in the Pixel 10 models.

That would be a departure from the previous arrangement for this cheaper phone, where one of the big advantages was that it had the same core hardware as the more expensive devices. That would also raise the question of whether the new device is worth it compared to the existing Pixel 9a?

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A design that's much the same, a 5,100mAh battery, 48 and 13-megapxiel cameras on the back and 128GB storage make the Pixel 10a sound much the same as the Pixel 9a, although the 6.3-inch display might get a bump to 2,200 nits, which is a little brighter and could make it look better.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So rather than a reinvention, it looks like the Pixel 10a is a soft update, replacing the existing phone and giving shoppers a new model to pick. Of course, the performance of the Pixel 9a is excellent and while the design is a little boring, the camera offers great results and it's smooth and fast.

The standard 7 years of updates builds on the appeal and while we don't know the price, I'd expect it to remain the same around £499 (approx. €575 / US$670 / AU$1,000).

It might not be the most exciting phone to launch, but in the sub-£500 category, it offers great performance and a clutter-free experience and not all of its rival do.