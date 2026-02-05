Google Pixel 10a official – Android phone "with more in store" goes on pre-order soon

Quick Summary Google has released a video that shows the Pixel 10a and reveals its launch date. You will be able to pre-order the device on 18 February 2026, although full pricing and specs are yet to be unveiled.

Google has officially confirmed its next-gen mid-range Pixel phone – the Google Pixel 10a. And that includes its launch date.

The company posted a video revealing the new handset, and while there are very few details included, we have learned that the device will be unveiled in full on 18 February 2026 – Wednesday next week.

That's also the day when it will be available to pre-order on the official Google Store website. You can even sign up there now to be informed on availability and other Google offers.

In addition to the official video, a collection of images have appeared online, posted on X by one of the industry's most prominent leakers.

Google Pixel 10a: A phone with more in store, in store soon - YouTube Watch On

Evan Blass, who goes by the name of @evleaks online, has posted what are claimed to be marketing images of the phone.

They include hints of some of its features, including Gemini Live and waterproofing. There's little else to go on for now, though.

What is apparent, both from Google's own video and Blass' leaks, is that the Google Pixel 10a is not a massive evolutionary leap over last year's model.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to expect from the Google Pixel 10a

We've heard for a while that it will share much of the same hardware capabilities of its predecessor – the Google Pixel 9a. It looks remarkably similar (bar the camera cutout being a touch bigger and rounder) and previous rumours have suggested that it will run on the same Tensor G4 processor.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Considering the rest of the Pixel 10 family is powered by the Tensor G5, that seems both odd and a step back. It can be argued therefore that, should you already own a Pixel 9a, there is very little reason to upgrade.

It could come down to price and a few other spec tweaks, of course, but Google is so far keeping those under its hat. We guess that it'll be available around the £499 ($499 / €549 / AU$849) mark, which is very affordable, but as you can find the 9a for more than £100 cheaper today, that might give you serious food for thought.

We'll find out for sure come next week.