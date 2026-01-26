Play spot the difference with this Google Pixel 10a leak – has anything actually been upgraded?

Quick Summary The Pixel 10a could be identical to the Pixel 9a when it launches, with new renders suggesting no design enhancements. The only difference might be a slight bump in the screen brightness.

The Google Pixel 10a might not make any changes to the design compared to the Pixel 9a that launched in 2025, according to a new leak that's appeared online.

New renders – reportedly of the Pixel 10a – have been shared by YTEchB and show a phone that appears to be identical to the existing Pixel 9a. The affordable phone from Google is expected to launch soon, with sources saying it could be as soon as 17 February.

The images show the flat design of the phone, with squared edges and the same button layout as previously.

It's a chance to play spot the difference between these devices, something that might be as relevant to the outside as it is to the internal hardware. To help you compare, here are some of the leaked renders alongside official Google Pixel 9a images.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: YTechB / Google) (Image credit: YTechB / Google)

These images are slightly different to the first iteration of the Pixel 10a that surfaced from Onleaks, which showed a slimmer bezel around the display. Google's cheaper phone is known for that wider bezel, making it look cheaper than it actually is.

Moving to the hardware specifications, and the leaks all point to no hardware changes. That sees the same display, camera, and battery as the Pixel 9a. There might be a boost to display brightness, but that could be the only change.

But the biggest shock might come in the form of the Google Tensor G4.

Instead of moving to the same hardware as the other Pixel 10 models, it's said that the Pixel 10a is going to continue with the 2024 hardware – the same as the Pixel 9a. That removes one of the most appealing things about the Pixel A Series – it's a more affordable way to get the same power as the flagship devices.

With that advantage removed, it might be a harder sell for Google this time around.

This is likely to be a £499 phone ($499 / €549 / AU$849), launching alongside an identical device that's a year older – and probably attracting discounts.

The only advantage of buying the new phone will be that it will have a year more software support because it's new.