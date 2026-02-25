Nothing Phone (4a) could be the bargain phone of 2026 – if leaked pricing and specs are anything to go by

Quick Summary Prices and specs for the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro have leaked, revealing that both phones will cost more than their predecessors. However, the specs suggest that the Phone (4a) will continue to be good value for money.

The Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro are expected to launch on 5 March and prices for these new devices have leaked for the first time. But although they are expected to increase compared to the Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro, this could still be the bargain phone of the year.

Nothing is an aggressive brand when it comes to pricing, looking to deliver real value for money and something that's a little different. The design is certainly shaping up to continue the premium looks, while the specs position this as a solid mid-range phone.

The Nothing Phone (4a) is said to cost €349 for the 128GB version in Germany, compared to €329 for the Phone (3a), so a minor bump in cost. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is said to be €479 for the 128GB version in Germany. The details come from Dealabs.

Directly changing that into UK pricing would be £305 and £417 respectively. However, looking at the prices for the previous phones in Germany and the UK, it's likely that we'll be looking at £349 and £479 – fingers crossed, pricing will work in the favour of Brits.

Alongside the pricing for these new devices, we also have a rundown of the specs. The Phone (4a) is expected to have a triple camera with 50-megapixel main sensor, ultrawide and 3.5x optical zoom offering 70x digital.

This is joined by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz, and 50W charging for the battery. It's expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

Nothing has also confirmed that it will come in a pink colour, while taking a deep dive into the design process, shared via a YouTube video (below).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Introducing Phone (4a) - YouTube Watch On

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro has a larger 6.83-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony sensor, an ultrawide camera and a zoom that goes to 140x digital. The frame is said to be an aluminium unibody, while it has the Glyph Matrix rather than the Glyph Bar.

In this sense, the Phone (4a) Pro is closer to the Nothing Phone 3 and offers a step up from the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Both will run Nothing OS, which customises Android and brings a lot of fun features, while exhibiting consistent and considerate design across the UI. Unlike its rivals, it's not expected that there will be a mass of pre-installed apps, minimal duplication and so on.

Given that both phones have a unique design and both offer a telephoto lens, the Nothing Phone (4a) could be the one to choose, as based on these prices, the Phone (4a) Pro is quite a bump up. That's perhaps not fully justified by the additions it makes over the experience of the cheaper phone.

While we're talking about cheap phones, this is the sort of hardware that we've seen from devices like the Redmi Note 15+ Pro and Poco M8 Pro this year: both those phones are cheaper than Nothing (based on these leaks), but arguably, the software experience holds them back with all the bloat they come with.