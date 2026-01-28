A new Nothing phone could be just weeks away – according to online certification

Quick Summary Nothing could be preparing to launch its new phone, with details appearing on the sites of a number of regulatory bodies. The model number A069P has appeared widely, while details about the battery have also been revealed.

The Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro could be preparing for launch soon, with the model numbers for both uncovered in registration listings.

The London-based tech company launched the Nothing Phone (3a) in March 2025, so the timeframe for a new device launch seems likely.

The first inkling we got of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro was in October 2025, with the model number A069P appearing in an IMEI database. Now the model number A069 has been certified by TDRA, the regulatory body for telecommunications devices in UAE, according to GSMArena.

Certification has also been found at BIS India, so there's definitely preparation in place for the new devices to launch.

For reference, the model number for Nothing Phone (3a) was A059 and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro was A059P, with that P on the end presumably standing for "Pro".

The big difference between the Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro is that the Pro model has a 3x optical zoom camera, while offering a couple of additional benefits elsewhere in the hardware. It's likely that the Nothing Phone (4a) models will have the same sort of differentiation, with the Pro offering a slightly more advanced camera.

What else do we know about Nothing's next phones?

Beyond that, little is known about these devices at the moment. Nothing isn't scared of a tease, so over the next month you can be sure to see an uptick in activity as the company gets the community engaged.

That hasn't started yet, but thanks to the EU's EPREL label listing, some details have been revealed. That outlines that the A069P (Nothing Phone (4a) Pro) will have a 5,080mAh battery, with 50W charging and an IP65 protection rating.

Beyond that, it's thought that the phone will have a Snapdragon 7 series chip, support eSIM, have 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and come in black, white, pink and blue colours.

That latter selection of specs doesn't really tell us anything that couldn't be guessed from the previously device because it largely looks the same. The battery appears to be just about the same capacity, with the same charging speed, while the IP rating has increased a little.

It's likely that the Nothing Phone (4a) models will tweak the design (which is sure to be teased ahead of launch), while they're also likely to continue Nothing's efforts towards a user experience that leans more heavily into a personalised AI experience through Essential.

It might be that with a later generation of Snapdragon hardware, the Nothing Phone (4a) models are able to take on some of the more advanced AI features that the Nothing Phone (3) offered.