Samsung confirms new Galaxy product days before Unpacked – available alongside S26 phones
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is looking like a packed event
Quick Summary
Samsung has confirmed it'll launch new Galaxy Buds at its Unpacked event next Wednesday.
The FAQs on Samsung's own Canadian site refers to the launch of new earbuds.
Samsung announced earlier this month that it would hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February 2026 in San Francisco. On its news site, it headlined the announcement with “The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier”, so it was always pretty clear that the Galaxy S26 would be making an appearance.
But despite a multitude of rumours surrounding new Galaxy Buds, the announcement post didn’t give any indication of whether they would also be unveiled alongside the new flagship phones.
Now a new report from Android Authority suggests they will be.
The Galaxy Buds 4 look like they are definitely coming
According to the site, Samsung Canada has spilled the beans on its own launch site for the Galaxy Unpacked event. As tipped off by one of its readers, Dylan H, Samsung's FAQs section specifically refers to the Galaxy Buds.
It says: “When is Galaxy Unpacked and launch for the new Galaxy phones and new Galaxy Buds?”
That's the first official question on the Samsung Canadian launch site. And, if you thought it might just be a mistake on Samsung’s behalf, think again – the answer then mentions “two key events for Samsung’s new Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Buds”. That makes it abundantly clear that the company plans to launch new earbuds.
While the Samsung site doesn’t specify which phones or buds will be announced, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the Galaxy S26 range and the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, so it seems reasonable to assume it will be those devices that are unveiled.
According to previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will offer a different look and charging case to their predecessors. They'll ditch the lights introduced on the stems of the Galaxy Buds 3, for starters. There was also previous talk of head gestures to take hands-free further.
Nothing is official for now, but we’re less than a week away from Galaxy Unpacked, so at least we don’t have long to wait.
