Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro leak with a new look to take on the AirPods Pro 3

Quick Summary A new design for Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro has leaked, along with a new feature or two. Appearing in animations found in a teardown, the new buds could come with flatter stems and a new charging case.

Samsung announced its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless headphones back in July 2024, alongside the launch of its flagship folding smartphones. The earbuds featured a redesign compared to their predecessors, opting for stems like Apple’s AirPods, though they were more triangular than Apple’s version.

Now a new report suggests the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, which are rumoured to be launching alongside the Galaxy S26 range early next year, will see yet another redesign. According to Android Authority, the earbuds will retain the stems but will have a flatter design to the triangular look of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

What else can we expect from Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?

But that’s not all – Android Authority’s report is based on some animations it found in the One UI 8.5 software. The animations show the flatter stems, along with a new charging case. So, instead of dropping into the case vertically, like AirPods, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are said to lay flat instead.

The animations also suggest the pinch gestures that launched on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro should remain for the new model, but the light bar won’t.

There was also some information about features in the leak. Android Authority says it found evidence of head gestures for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, something that you’ll find not only on Apple’s AirPods but premium earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM5 and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Unlike rivals though, the head gestures feature on the new Samsung buds is expected to take hands free further than just answering and rejecting calls. According to the report, it will allow users to respond to calls and notifications, dismiss alarms and alerts, answer yes or no questions with an AI assistant, and offer hands-free control when speaking or touching the connected phone isn’t possible.

Features like finding your phone, 360-degree recording and adaptive noise control are also mentioned in the APK teardown Android Authority did on One UI 8.5.

For now, nothing is confirmed, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro certainly sound like they could offer a decent upgrade over their predecessor.