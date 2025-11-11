Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are great, but a new model could see the most groundbreaking upgrades

Quick Summary Apple's AirPods range could change significantly in the next few years. That could include a two-tiered approach for the AirPods Pro.

It seems that many of Apple's product lines is in a phase of transformation at the moment. The once familiar iPhone range, for example, is now peppered with slim phones and rumoured foldable phones.

Elsewhere, iPads and MacBooks are rumoured to be undergoing major changes. That would see OLED panels utilised on more of the models, as part of wider overall reshuffles of the design of these products.

Through all of that change, though, the Apple AirPods have been a fairly consistent offering. The release windows are steady, and new features feel sensible and well thought through.

It seems that could change soon, at least according to a new report from 9to5Mac. That notes the often-rumoured AirPods with cameras are coming soon, and the arrival of that product could make sweeping changes to release timelines, pricing and the lineup itself.

For starters, these rumoured earbuds could be part of the AirPods Pro 3 range. That would mean a two-tier system, similar to what the brand did with the ANC and non-ANC versions of the AirPods 4.

(Image credit: Future)

The model is also expected to break tradition in terms of timing. According to the report, they could be seen as soon as next Autumn, which would mark the first time the brand has unveiled new AirPods Pro in successive years.

Last, but certainly not least, comes the cost. The report suggests that the current version of the AirPods Pro 3 will continue to be sold at the same price, but this new version will be more expensive.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quite how much more expensive is still up in the air. The report suggests as much as US$299 (approx. £227 / €257 / AU$457), which is actually only a little more than the current Pro 3 model. If an upgraded version sold at that price, it would be remarkable – though I'd personally anticipate a clearer divide between its different products.