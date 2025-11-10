The most exciting MacBook Pro upgrades might be exclusive to just one or two 2026 models

Quick Summary Apple could use a two-tier approach for its MacBook range in the coming years. It's not dissimilar to how the iPhone range works.

A few years ago, Apple made a fairly significant change to its iPhone lineup. That saw the introduction of a two-tier system, where the Pro-level handsets were given access to hardware and software which the regular models didn't have.

That's a theme which has continued ever since, which base models enjoying the chipset and software features a generation later than Pro-level counterparts.

That two-tiered approach must be popular behind the glass walls of Apple Park, as the brand looks set to offer something similar within its MacBook division. According to the latest iteration of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the M6 generation of the MacBook Pro may end up split between the current look and the newer redesign.

That would see the M6 Pro and M6 Max variants launched later – somewhere between late 2026 and early 2027 according to the report – with the base model featuring an M6 chip coming earlier, and with the current design.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

That means it won't have the benefits that its more premium stablemates have, which are said to feature a new OLED panel and a cutout notch more closely aligned with the Dynamic Island found on iPhones. That's also expected to make use of a touch screen display, in a move which will prove controversial for Apple purists.

The MacBook has famously never utilised a touch panel, after brand co-founder, Steve Jobs, said that the format wasn't ergonomically pleasing. Still, times change, and this looks like another significant moment for the product line.

Personally, I'm not opposed to Apple doing things in the manner. It gives users more options, and in this case, I don't think that's a bad thing – the redesign and new features will almost certainly jack up prices somewhat, so having a cheaper option without the new bells and whistles should be seen as a positive for consumers.

