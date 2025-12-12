Apple's mysterious missing product looks like it's getting a huge upgrade after all – several, in fact
Over three years since the original, is it finally time for this one to shine again?
Quick Summary
New evidence has emerged on a new Studio Display from Apple – and the upgraded features could be well worth the wait.
The report comes from Macworld after seeing some internal Apple code, and it's suggested there are at least three notable improvements.
We’re nearly at the end of the year and it’s safe to say it hasn’t been a quiet one for tech in general and Apple specifically. There have been a huge number of launches, and some of them being pretty great ones, but there have also been some notable absentees.
One of those is an upgrade to Apple's Studio Display monitor. The external display first launched in 2022, but while there have been a number of rumours about a second generation, they have yet to come to fruition.
What might the next Studio Display deliver?
The latest report has some solid evidence to suggest a new Studio Display is on its way though, and some big upgrades could be coming with it.
According to Macworld, Apple code for an internal pre-release build of iOS 26 software has mentioned a new external display with a model name of J527.
To many, this will just be a set of numbers and letters, but the name has previously been associated with a second-gen Studio Display by Apple specialist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.
There’s nothing to say exactly when the next Studio Display might appear, but the code does suggest it could come with ProMotion tech, which means it could support refresh rates up to 120Hz, like the latest iPad Pro (M5) and the MacBook Pro (M5).
For context, the current Studio Display has a 60Hz refresh rate, so this upgrade would allow for a noticeably smoother scrolling experience.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There is also talk that both SDR and HDR modes will be supported rather than just SDR only, suggesting that the current LCD panel could be upgraded to a different technology – such as Mini-LED for higher brightness levels. Finally, the report on Macworld also talks about the A19 chip running the next Studio Display.
As we said, we still don’t have any word on when this second generation Studio Display might appear, but if it comes with any one of these upgrades, let alone all three, it will no doubt be welcomed with open arms.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.