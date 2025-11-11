There's still hope for a new HomePod, as previous model “discontinued"

Quick Summary Reports claim the Apple HomePod mini is out of stock at a number of US retailers – leading to suggestions a new model is inbound. One retailer has listed the existing smart speaker as discontinued, for example.

Apple has already had a busy quarter, not only announcing four new iPhone models in the iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pros, alongside three new Apple Watch models and new AirPods in September, but a couple of products in October too.

But there's talk that the Cupertino-based company still isn’t hanging up its boots for this year just yet. Bloomberg previously reported that we might get a new version of the HomePod mini before the year is out, and the latest speculation suggests that could be the case.

According to MacRumors, Apple’s HomePod mini has been listed as out of stock in a number of US retailers, or put on backorder.

It claims that B&H has listed all HomePod mini models as discontinued, while Adorama has it on backorder, and some colours are listed as out of stock on Target. Meanwhile, Walmart is only selling the smart speaker through resellers, Staples has none in stock, and both Verizon and Best Buy only have some colours available.

It’s worth mentioning that the HomePod mini is still available to buy through Apple itself, in all colour options. Although that doesn’t mean the rumour of a refresh before the year is out is off the cards though.

After all, it was only a few days ago when we heard that Apple Store staff had been told to prepare for something new.

If it does arrive, it’s claimed the next HomePod mini will feature an upgraded processor under its hood, along with Apple’s N1 networking chip – as recently added to the iPhone 17 series.

No design changes are said to be coming to the new HomePod mini if and when it does arrive, though there are said to be some new colours – something we previously got in July 2024.

For now, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about the smart speaker, though given the HomePod mini was introduced in 2020, it's certainly about time for a little upgrade.