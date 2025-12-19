Dali's new speaker range offers Sonik perfection – and it's more affordable than you'd think

Quick Summary Dali's new range of speakers offer killer looks and great specs in a wallet-friendly package. The Dali Sonik collection comes in a wide array of different sizes.

Danish audio brand DALI has unveiled a new range of speakers. Dubbed the Sonik collection, the range consists of five different sets of speakers plus on-wall and cinema options.

That includes two sets of standmount speakers – Sonik 1 and Sonik 3 – and three sets of floorstanding models – Sonik 5, Sonik 7 and Sonik 9. The range is said to be the most significant evolution of the brands approach since it launched the award-winning Oberon speakers back in 2018.

There are a range of proprietary technologies used to craft this collection. That includes an ultra-light 29mm soft dome tweeter, which has been engineered for a coherent upper midrange, and is supported by a new aluminium faceplate.

Those are paired with low-loss bass and midrange drivers, which come in either 5.25- or 7-inch variants. They also make use of DALI's Clarity Cone membrane, which is made from paper and wood fibre.

The range is designed to look just as good as it sounds, with a choice of four premium finishes. Users can opt for Black Ash, Walnut, Natural Oak or White finishes over a CNC-machined MDF cabinet.

(Image credit: DALI)

The construction also makes use of separate chambers for the bass drivers, which reduces resonance and improves timing accuracy. For the floorstanding models, everything comes together upon a set of aluminium spike outriggers, which keep things nice and stable.

Pricing starts at just £449 / €498 / US$900 / AU$849 for a pair of the smallest Sonik 1 speakers, which is really exceptional value for such a prestigious brand.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Full pricing can be found in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 GBP EUR USD AUD DALI Sonik 1 £449 €498 $900 $849 DALI Sonik 3 £599 €698 $1,200 $1,199 DALI Sonik 5 £899 €998 $1,800 $1,749 DALI Sonik 7 £1,299 €1,498 $2,800 $2,549 DALI Sonik 9 £2,199 €2,398 $4,500 $4,099 DALI Sonik On-Wall £599 €650 $1,200 $1,149 DALI Sonik Cinema £449 €499 $900 $859

All of those prices are for pairs, apart from the Sonik Cinema, which is priced as a single unit. Overall, that makes this collection serious value for money. We'll have to wait until we've tried some to pass any further judgement, but early signs look very good indeed.